Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Amrit and Nicholas Are Planning Their Dream Wedding on 'Family Karma' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
There are plenty of events and plot points that Family Karma fans were excited about ahead of the Season 3 premiere. But if we're being honest here, one of the biggest events of the season on the Bravo reality show is Nicholas and Amrit's wedding. And in an exclusive clip...
Meghan and Tina From ‘1000-Lb Best Friends Explain Why They Really Live Together
TLC’s 1000-lb Best Friends is far more than a show about weight loss. Friends Vanessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Ashley Sutton, and Tina Arnold lean on each other for various moments, from mental health issues to financial struggles. Article continues below advertisement. In Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends, Meghan...
Influencer Jenny 69 Was Hospitalized After a "Near-Death Experience"
Fans are clamoring for more information about social media star Jenny 69 following the news that she had been hospitalized after a "near-death experience." Jenny announced the news on her own social media feed. Following the announcement, many people want to learn as much as they can about Jenny's current condition and how she wound up in the hospital in the first place. Here's what we know.
Let’s Get to Know Pee Wee, Cheyenne "Pickle" Wheat, From 'Swamp People'
You know we here at Distractify love a bad a-- woman. No matter how small, whether you're making a cute GRWM on TikTok, or how big, like running your own company, we'll always be cheering for the girlies. Especially if you're oh, we don't know, wrestling alligators?. Article continues below...
Who Plays the Evil Nogitsune in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'? The Actor Reprises His Role
MTV's Teen Wolf was a hit with, well, teens from 2011 to 2017. Jeff Davis's series follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a teen who "must come to grips with his new identity while balancing the demands of high school life and the supernatural threats that plague his town" after he is bitten by a werewolf. Adolescence certainly comes with its challenges, some hairier than others.
Is ‘Witchbrook’ Related to ‘Stardew Valley’? What To Know About These Two Games
If you’re looking for an adorable, laidback indie game, Witchbrook is one to keep your eyes on. It’s being published and developed by Chucklefish, and early screenshots are already impressing fans of cozy life sims. It also bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Stardew Valley. But is Witchbrook related to Stardew Valley? Here’s a quick look at everything we know.
Company Built Employees Tiny Houses Instead of Office Cubicles and TikTok Loves It
If you've ever looked inside Pixar Studios' office workspaces, there's a good chance you were gobsmacked by the setup they've got going on there. Sure, there are a lot of benefits of being a part of a production studio that's worth a whopping $7.4 billion, so of course there are going to be some amenities that many other companies aren't affording to their employees.
'Anime Showdown' Is Finally out on 'Roblox' — Here Are Some Codes You Can Use for In-Game Rewards
If you've ever wanted to play a fighting game where Naruto Uzumaki and Jotaro Kujo from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure went all out in a battle using some of their strongest moves and techniques... well, there are always games like Jump Force to whet your appetite. But if you ever wanted to play a fighting game like that while on Roblox, then you can get your hands on the aptly-named Anime Showdown. The online game creator platform is now hosting a fan-made fighting game starring anime characters.
Can You Actually Stay at the Mahal Island Resort Featured in 'Shotgun Wedding'? Details
All Darcy Rivera (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom Fowler (Josh Duhamel) wanted was a romantic, tropical wedding getaway for their pending nuptials with their close family and friends. What better place to have a wedding than the Mahal Island Resort, located on a lush island away from the stress of the modern world? Needless to say, the resort is a character in itself during the events of Shotgun Wedding.
What is ‘Minecraft Legends’? Everything You Need to Know About This Spin-Off Game
While Minecraft isn’t quite the cultural phenomenon it was a few years ago, the franchise remains one of the most successful in all of gaming. Mojang Studios and Microsoft are looking to leverage that success into another spin-off game, Minecraft Legends, which sends players on a strategic adventure filled with Creepers, Zombies, Skeletons, and other iconic faces from the series.
Is 'Pokémon Sleep' Canceled? Here's Everything We Know So Far
The Pokémon Company and Pokémon GO creator Niantic announced official development was underway for a new mobile game known as Pokémon Sleep in 2019. At the time, fans only knew Pokémon Sleep would "track a user's time sleeping" and would launch officially alongside a Pokémon GO PLUS+ device sometime in 2020.
Everything to Know About Fresh X Reckless's "Girl, Where You Going?" TikTok Dance Trend
It's time to put Fresh X Reckless on your radar. The New Orleans–based rap duo, composed of members Mel (real name Jamel Joseph) and Deelo (real name David Rayford), have been heating up TikTok with their song "Captain Save Uh Ho" and their accompanying dance moves. Article continues below...
'Everything Everywhere' isn't the best picture of 2022. But I'll always love it anyway.
I'm glad 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' earned 11 Oscar nominations, but it won my heart through our son, who he is and who he's learning to be.
Can You Play ‘Elder Scrolls Online’ Solo? How to Enjoy Tamriel on Your Own
While The Elder Scrolls franchise largely consists of offline, single-player experiences, that all changed with the launch of The Elder Scrolls Online in 2014. The game has seen dozens of expansions and updates over the years, and its thriving community makes it easy to find a band of adventurers to share your journey with.
Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" Navigates Emotional Highs and Lows
Every artist has that one song that comes to define their career. For Kid Cudi, many would agree that came in the form of his infectious 2009 hit song "Pursuit of Happiness" featuring MGMT. Almost a decade and a half on from its release and "Pursuit of Happiness" is still blessing the ears of new listeners every day. Most recently, some of that new attention came by way of the trailer for the new Apple TV Plus series Shrinking, which spotlights "Pursuit of Happiness."
‘Pokémon GO’ Shiny Hunting Tips – How to Find and Catch These Elusive Pokémon
If you’ve been playing Pokémon GO for a while, you’ve probably stumbled upon Shiny Pokémon. These unique critters carry the same stats and abilities as their non-Shiny counterparts, but come with a rare color palette that alters their appearance. They serve as a sort of trophy among elite Pokémon GO players, but finding them isn’t easy.
'Fortnite' Project Nova Lets Fans Re-Experience the OG Map — Here's How To Play
Years after releasing in 2017, Fortnite has become an entirely different battle royale game. Players get rewarded nowadays with new abilities for surviving long during a match, and there are frequent concerts within the game from actual celebrities. Article continues below advertisement. Everything is grander than before. Although, it's not...
'The Real Friends of WeHo' Viewers Aren't Thrilled With the Series and Some Want It Gone
MTV might have thought it was starting a new franchise, a la The Real Housewives, with The Real Friends of WeHo, but it isn't off to a great start. Viewers were quick to criticize the series for one of its main cast members, Todrick Hall, who previously faced allegations of failing to pay employees and for talking trash about other celebrities. So it begs the question — is The Real Friends of WeHo canceled?
'GoldenEye 007' on Nintendo Switch Is A Bit Janky — How to Get Modern Controls
Straight out of 1997, the extremely long wait for Rare's James Bond-inspired shooter game GoldenEye 007 is finally over. Players can pick up the game on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X|S as of this writing, but there have been some issues with the controls on both versions. Article continues...
