Strategy Stealth Game ‘Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew’ Announced For 2023
Developer Mimimi Games (Desperados) has announced their latest game. It is a new title that takes place during the Golden Age of Piracy, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. Shadow Gambit sees the player take on the role of a cursed pirate named Afia, who’s in search of a treasure known as the Black Pearls. Afia will have a number of companions working alongside her as they traverse the Lost Caribbean and battle the forces of the Inquisition. Alongside their first cinematic reveal, the developer has also revealed a seven minute gameplay trailer to give players a good idea of what the title will be like.
A Final Desperate Spell In Mad Cave Studios’ Upcoming ‘Monomyth’
Mad Cave Studios has announced Monomyth, an upcoming fantasy/horror series by writer David Hazan, artist Cecilia Lo Valvo, colorist Marissa Louise and letterer Lucas Gattoni. Monomyth is a story about the darkest side of stories…how they use people, twist people and affect people and the dangers of getting stuck telling the same tired tales.
Adult Animation Revolution: Animation That Changed Cinema
YouTube channel The Cinema Cartography released an in depth video on Artistic animation from across history and the globe. I’m glad that animation is being discussed seriously in cinephile circles. Too often on the Internet there’s the default stance that “cinema is dead.” One has only to look at the current explosion of prestige animated stories for adult audiences to know that cinema is alive and well.
Previewing ‘Frank Frazetta’s Dawn Attack’ #2 Sci-Fi Series From Opus Comics
“Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting “Dawn Attack” springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father’s stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom.”
‘Minecraft’ Spin-Off ‘Minecraft Legends’ Releases April 18th
During Xbox’s Developer_Direct, fans got another look at the upcoming Minecraft spin-off, Minecraft Legends. The title is an action-strategy game in which the player is challenged to protect the land against the powerful piglin army. The trailer also shows the player meeting new allies — and some old ones...
Whole New Direction: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game’ #4
Another solid issue as ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game’ #4 brings the event to a half-way point, preparing to plunge things into the downhill portion of this roller coaster. A steady build has allowed this series and the event to really breathe and make its case, yet still bringing a ton of action and big moments to the page already.
A Totalitarian Vampire Cult Rules The World: Previewing ‘We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1
Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of We Are Scarlet Twilight #1, dropping in May 2023 from writer/artist/colorist/letterer Benjamin W. Morse. It’s 1938, and time to meet our hero– Captain Lancet. He’s a Golden Age All-American crime buster who’s about to accidentally create the world’s greatest villain. He’ll need to adjust to a strange new world– one that resembles Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in– if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!
Gone In 60 Seconds: Previewing ‘The Flash: One-Minute War Special’ #1
“A lot can happen in 60 seconds…as the Flash event “One-Minute War” rages on, writer Jeremy Adams gives you further insights into the alien speedster race that has invaded Central City, and how the Flash Family fights back!”. The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 is out Tuesday...
Previewing ‘Hitomi’ #4 From Image Comics
The time of war has come to the land. Hitomi spurns Yasuke’s warnings and joins a military campaign, hoping to make a name for herself. To Yasuke’s dismay, she does…
Daikaiju And Flying Saucers: Previewing ‘Godzilla Rivals- Round One’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla Rivals: Round One, hitting spinner racks today from creators including Paul Allor, E.J. Su, Mary Kenney, SL Gallant, Adam Gorham, Rosie Knight, and Oliver Ono. Epic monster battles featuring some of Godzilla’s fiercest rivals: Hedorah, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Battra! Each story...
Into Every Generation A Slayer Is Created: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ Vol. 1
‘The Vampire Slayer’ takes everything one might know about the Buffy franchise and brings vivid modern new life to it while maintaining all the same energy and aspects that made the universe resonate so much with the fans. Every aspect of this modernization of the Buffy mythos just works because it not only knows and loves the characters but brings them into the 21st century with graceful ease.
‘The King of Fighters Allstar’ Debuts XV Iori and XV Shun’ei And More In Latest Update
One of the leading developers of popular mobile games, Netmarble, recently released their latest update to The King of Fighters Allstar. The action role-playing game is receiving additional characters, battle cards, and several in-game events. The two newest fighters to join up are XV Iori and XV Shun’ei. The former...
Clash Of The Titans: Previewing ‘Icon vs. Hardware’ #1
“Two titans of the Milestone Universe clash — and in the process, set in motion a chain of events leading to a story bigger than you could ever imagine! When Hardware discovers a long-suppressed time machine hidden in a government warehouse, his obsession with righting the wrongs of the past — those of both American history and his own tragic family — will unravel the fabric of time for the Milestone Universe. But while there are many problems with Hardware’s plan, there’s one big one: wherever he goes in America’s last two centuries, Icon is there, having lived through it! And a man as powerful as Icon knows the profound danger of the forces Curtis Metcalf is unleashing…and he’ll do whatever it takes to put the genie back in the bottle!
Preview: ‘Avatar– The Last Airbender Chibis Volume 1– Aang’s Unfreezing Day’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Avatar– The Last Airbender Chibis Volume 1– Aang’s Unfreezing Day HC, dropping next week from writer Kelly Leigh Miller and artist Diana Sim. Can you imagine not knowing your own birthday?. That’s the situation for Aang, who was frozen...
Image Comics Announces ‘Junk Rabbit’ And First Look
Bob Queen’s creator Jimmie Robinson (Bomb Queen) takes climate disaster as its main theme in new Image Comics/Shadowline sci-fi series Junk Rabbit. “In Junk Rabbit, a new hero rises from heaps of consumer waste, mass homelessness, and devastating climate change. Some call the hero a myth, an urban legend, but others know that it’s the Junk Rabbit come to life—and now it’s on a bloody path of revenge against those who created it.
