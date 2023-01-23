Read full article on original website
Experts advise against relying on sleep aids
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - More Americans are taking medicine to fall asleep, but experts advise against becoming dependent on medications like melatonin. According to data from the national health interview survey, more than eight percent of adults in 2020 took medicine to fall or stay asleep every day or most days. Sleep experts warn that taking sleep aids can become a habit, and some people need to increase their dose because they've built up a tolerance. Some medications are also not regulated by the FDA, so their claims to improve sleep are unproven, and you might be putting your health at risk by taking medication that hasn't been thoroughly tested.
Kenneth Cobb's re-trial moved to June 2023
A re-trial date has been set for a Lima man charged in a 2019 shooting that left one person dead. Kenneth Cobb had won his appeal for a re-trial by the Ohio Supreme Court last year. Cobb's original re-trial was set for February 27th. That has now changed and his new trial has been set for June. He was previously found not guilty of a 2019 murder but was sentenced to fourteen years in prison for felonious assault with a gun and having a weapon under disability.
Allen County Public Health warns of impersonating scam phone call
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is warning the public about a robocall that appears is coming from their agency. The health department says people have been getting automatic phone calls saying that it is from Allen County Public Health, but they are not. The electronic message talks about personal health matters and ask the recipient to follow up with the health department. Allen Public Health says they do not use automated systems to talk about personal health matters and they also do not disclose personal health information through automatic messages, including robocalls or voicemails. If you do not trust a message saying that they are Allen County Public Health, you are asked to call their office to confirm.
41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
Second Van Wert man charged in 2022 armed burglary changes his plea
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Another Van Wert man charged after a burglary where a person was injured has changed his plea. 20-year-old Kaiden Gilbert pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and theft. Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Two people were in the home at the time the suspects, Gilbert and 19-year-old Johnathon Miller, had a gun and allegedly beat one of the victims with it sending the victim to the hospital. Miller also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in February on his charges. Gilbert will be sentenced in March.
Christine Steinke has her trial date set for May
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A trial date has been scheduled for a former Wapakoneta employee that allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the city. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She signed a speedy trial waiver and the court set a trial for May.
Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
Crime Stoppers - Wanted Persons for the week ending in 1-29-23
Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip/ information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
Mayor Smith returns from the U.S. Conference of Mayors with new knowledge to benefit Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is back from Washington and eager to use what she learned at the United States Conference of Mayors. The mayor says she saw that cities across the country are facing the same issues but just on a different scale. For example, the struggle to hire police officers. The City of Lima needs ten officers and the city of Cleveland needs 200 officers. She says that mayors all across the country are looking at different ways of policing to operate in this difficult climate. Many looking at how to use technology as a force multiplier.
Grant from "Choose Ohio First" to help ONU with STEM student recruitment and retention
ADA, OH (WLIO) - Grant money will go towards scholarships to help with student retention at Ohio Northern University. ONU has received a $952,000 grant called "Choose Ohio First" which focuses on STEM student recruitment and retention. The scholarships will aim to also address skilled labor shortages in the STEM field, specifically in the state of Ohio. School officials say that the money will help students get the education they are looking for locally.
Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a facility at Gateway Commerce Park
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They are building the future of "student transport" and they will be doing it right here in Allen County. Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a $220,000 facility off of Jay Begg Parkway at Gateway Commerce Park. Today, Allen County commissioners were the last to approve a 10-year 95% tax abatement on the new construction for the school and shuttle bus company. Pegasus is investing 30 million dollars into the project to build electric and hydrogen-powered buses.
Lima City Council sends electric aggregation ordinance to a third vote
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council voted on bringing the issue of electric aggregation to the ballot in May. An ordinance to allow Lima residents to vote on aggregating their electricity did not pass and was sent to be read again Thursday, Jan. 26. If the issue is put on the ballot and passed by voters, a select number of Lima residents would qualify for an opt out contract that would lock in their electricity rate for two years.
City of Lima hopes to diversify who they do contracts with and inviting businesses to mowing expo
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima continues their work to diversify the businesses they do business with. The Department of Workforce and Small Business Development is encouraging small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses to attend an open house next Wednesday to learn how they can get contract work with the City of Lima. While it is labeled a "Mowing Expo", it will offer resources for these types of entrepreneurs to learn what is needed to get work awarded to them.
Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce hopes to continue to grow in 2023
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The breakfast gives the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce a chance to highlight what they accomplished with their membership in 2022 and a look into 2023. Chamber president and CEO Jed Metzger says they have built upon meeting the needs of the membership with new...
Allen County Chamber names their Ambassador of the Year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce named their Ambassador of the Year Friday morning. The honor goes to a chamber member that has put in extra time at events, work to get chamber membership renewals, and attend committee meetings. Points are earned and this year's top garner and ambassador of the year is Katy Page of Wingate by Wyndham Downtown Lima. She says for her it just makes sense to get involved.
Employers adjusting for the times was the topic at Allen County Chamber's breakfast
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Everybody knows that it's an "employee's market" when it comes to jobs right now, but should employers give up their standards when hiring?. Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce members heard this morning that times have changed and businesses may want to tweak their policies and benefits to attract and retain employees. With the effects of the pandemic and the retirement of the baby boomers, there are fewer people in the workforce. This has given employees options that they are not afraid to use.
First National Bank's Lima branch is open for business
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - First National Bank opens its doors to the Lima market. Established in 1919, First National is an independent locally-owned community bank serving Putnam, Hancock, Allen, and the surrounding counties. On January 17th the bank opened its sixth full-service branch right here in Lima. First National Bank prides itself on the ability to support area residents and businesses while remaining focused on building lifelong relationships with their customers and communities stating it's their mission to improve lives through community banking.
Mercer Health announces opening of ‘Barb’s Closet’
Press Release from Mercer Health: Mercer Health is pleased to announce the opening of Barb’s Closet, a resource housed in the Emergency Department at Mercer County Community Hospital offering clothing, basic care items and personal care items to patients in need. Barb’s Closet was founded by a group of...
Delphos man loses his life after a single-vehicle crash on State Route 66
A Delphos man was killed after his pickup went off the road last night. Lima troopers say 61-year-old Gregory Kunz died from his injuries at the hospital. The Lima Post says at around 8 a.m., he was headed south on State Route 66, just south of Delphos when his Ford Ranger went off the left side of the road, into a ditch, and then flipped over. Kunz was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. The crash remains under investigation.
