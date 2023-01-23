Read full article on original website
Related
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 One-of-a-Kind Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A peak-to-trough decline of 38% for the Nasdaq Composite is an ideal time for opportunistic investors to pounce.
Everywhere you look, the economy is in a deep freeze. But does that mean a recession is coming?
From the housing market to venture capital activity, many parts of the economy are in a deep freeze. And experts say they may not thaw out until next year.
Comments / 0