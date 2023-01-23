Read full article on original website
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Sports World Reacts To Scary Brittney Griner Development
The sports world is monitoring what appears to be a serious development in the Brittney Griner situation. Griner, one of the best players in the WNBA, is believed to need private air travel to play, due to rising security concerns following her imprisonment in Russia and eventual return to ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
Sports World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Owner Story
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo grabbed nine rebounds in Tuesday's 129-97 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Before facing his former team, he told a story about Michael Jordan. Per the Arizona Republic's Dana Scott, Biyombo claimed His Airness would compete against Hornets players during his ...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral
On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on. No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new ...
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Gisele Bundchen Is Reportedly Considering Notable Solo Move
Months after their divorce, supermodel Gisele Bundchen appears to be doing just fine without star quarterback Tom Brady. According to a source for Daily Mail, Bundchen is happy to change her priorities and focus on her career for a change. As well as her children - of course. "She knows she made ...
Look: Kevin Durant Has 2-Word Message For Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid celebrated a little too hard during Wednesday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. The big man thrust his hips three times while making a lewd gesture reminiscent of WWE's D-Generation X. After all, Embiid became an honorary member of the former wrestling ...
Ex-Hornets Player's Michael Jordan Admission Goes Viral
Earlier this week a former Charlotte Hornets player revealed a classic Michael Jordan story. Bismack Biyombo played in Charlotte twice during his 12-year career from 2011-15 and 2018-21. During his time there, he learned plenty from arguably the greatest player of all time. Now on the Phoenix Suns, ...
Look: LeBron James Made More NBA History Last Night
46 points from LeBron James weren't enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to get a win as they fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 133-115 yesterday. But as LeBron continues to chase Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, he made more NBA history in the loss. According to Tom Haberstroh, LeBron James ...
Richard Jefferson Has Brutally Honest Message For NBA Players
Count Richard Jefferson among a growing group of NBA observers tired of load management. ESPN's NBA Today discussed the increase of stars sitting games after the Denver Nuggets rested Nikola Jokic in Wednesday's loss against fellow two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The ...
