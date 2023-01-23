Dak Prescott let a 3rd string quarterback out play him in front of the whole United States of America. Brock Purdy did an awesome and outstanding job against the Dallas Cowboys and this young man's future looks very very promising. At best Dak Prescott is a backup quarterback and nothing else. He's the reason why the Dallas Cowboys lost that game. The defense for the Cowboys played very good, it was all on the offense and they blew it. Dak Prescott didn't perform.
So when you demand and demand because you are the greatest and you continually prove that you’re not worth what you demanded this happens!!! Dak the most overpaid loser at the qb position in NFL history. I think Terry could leave the Fox sports booth and outperform Dak and he hasn’t played in decades.
It’s not just him, this insanity has been going on for 27 years. The faces change. Jones can’t win a Superbowl without Jimmy Johnson and his boys under Switzer. I think Jones might be the issue here.
