Michigan Announces Notable Coaching Change

The Michigan Wolverines didn't have to search too far to find a new quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season.  On Friday, Michigan announced that Kirk Campbell has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. He spent this past season as an offensive analyst.  Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh ...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa

Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff

Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job.  Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’

The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
