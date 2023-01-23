Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan Announces Notable Coaching Change
The Michigan Wolverines didn't have to search too far to find a new quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season. On Friday, Michigan announced that Kirk Campbell has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. He spent this past season as an offensive analyst. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh ...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Over Michigan
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Michigan on Thursday night at the Crisler Center to move to 20-1 on the season and 9-1 in Big Ten play. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference.
247Sports
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa
Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
247Sports
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
247Sports
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
New Decision Reached On Charges Against 4 Michigan State Players After Tunnel Incident
Michigan State players Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Brandon Wright, Angelo Grose and Justin White received misdemeanor aggravated assault charges due to their roles in the Oct. 29 tunnel incident against Michigan. On Friday, it was announced that their charges will be dropped. That's because ...
Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff
Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job. Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’
The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
718K+
Followers
92K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 3