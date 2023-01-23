Get your facts straight! Jalen played the 2018 season at Bama too. Although, he was the backup the entire 2918 season (his 3rd at Alabama) he was a great team player and when Tua got hurt in the SEC Championship game he came with Bama behind and led them to another victory over UGA… a great story considering what had happened in the National Championship game the year before. He had gotten his degree from Alabama and then transferred to Oklahoma in 2019 where he had an outstanding senior year and was a Heisman finalist. But, he’s an Alabama grad and will always be held in high esteem by Bama fans for his class, perseverance and contributions to the Alabama football program!
Jalen came back the next year after his benching. He played backup and then relived Tua and won the SEC Championship. He graduated from Alabama. Then transferred to OK. If you listen to Jalen he says he's from Alabama. He wears Bama gear. Your opinion doesn't matter when Jalen says I played at Alabama.
This man himself takes pride in saying he's from the University of Alabama. This is not up for discussion. #TeamJalen 🅰️‼️
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
