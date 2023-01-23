ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on. No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend

Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.  The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."  In the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement

For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Scary Brittney Griner Development

The sports world is monitoring what appears to be a serious development in the Brittney Griner situation.  Griner, one of the best players in the WNBA, is believed to need private air travel to play, due to rising security concerns following her imprisonment in Russia and eventual return to ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday

A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week.  On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Dan Quinn's Coaching Decision

The Dallas Cowboys secured a "massive W" as the kids like to say on Thursday.  Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn pulled himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.  Head coach Mike McCarthy caught wind of this ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Chiefs

The sports betting line might be favoring the Cincinnati Bengals heading into their AFC Championship rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't see his team as favorites.  Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Burrow spoke about what it will be like to play ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt

The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

The Spun

