Greenwich, CT

Detective Ryan Beattie is GPD Officer of the Month

Greenwich Police have named Detective Ryan Beattie their Officer of the Month for his exceptional police work. On December 24, 2022, Greenwich Police responded to a local residence on a request to check on the welfare of a patient. Responding officers located the patient, who was subsequently transported to the...
P&Z Watch: 11 Sherwood Ave Pre-Application, What does it do for Greenwich?

On Tuesday night a couple dozen people waited over five hours into the Planning & Zoning commission meeting to hear a pre-application from Windflower LLC to develop 11 Sherwood Ave, located at the corner of Riversville Rd just above the Merritt Parkway. The property is approximately 28 acres. It sits...
Save the Date: Christ Church Social Gathering for LGBTQAI+ and Allies

Mark your calendars! Christ Church Greenwich is holding a Social Gathering for LGBTQAI+ and Allies on Sunday, June 29, 2023, 5:00 – 7:00 pm. The event will be at The Tomes-Higgins House, next to Christ Church Greenwich, 254 East Putnam Ave in Greenwich. Join in this social gathering for...
YWCA Greenwich to Host Panel Discussion on Climate Justice in Connecticut

On February 1, YWCA Greenwich will hold its Coretta Scott King and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Conversation with a panel discussion called “Climate Justice in Connecticut.”. Denise Savageau, Environmental Consultant and Former Conservation Director for the Town of Greenwich, will moderate the discussion, which includes panelists Sharon...
