This week a pre-application for changes to the Cos Cob branch of Greenwich Library went before the Planning & Zoning commission. The library, a single story building of about 5400 sq ft, was built in the late 1990s. And though its address is 5 Sinawoy, it fronts to Suburban Ave, and foot traffic comes from Cos Cob School.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO