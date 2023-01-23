ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty

It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries. Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned...
wevv.com

Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing

A suspect in an alleged murder-for-hire plot out of Evansville had his latest court hearing Friday. Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on several charges including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder back in December 2021. Since his arrest, Alvey has had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Police Department distributes 154 Narcan doses to the public

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky say they distributed dozens of doses of Narcan during an event on Friday. As previously reported, the department planned to hold a Narcan giveaway on Friday to combat drug overdoses within the community. During Friday's event, HPD says that it was able to distribute 154 doses...
HENDERSON, KY
vincennespbs.org

Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death

26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD attempting to locate missing woman

EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wmskamfm.com

Man accused of raping young child in Henderson

A man accused of raping a young child is behind bars in Henderson County, Kentucky. Henderson County Jail records show 38-year-old Jereme Riley was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including one for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12. Police say that Riley’s...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Dispatchers react to chaos during Evansville Walmart shooting

WARNING: Some viewers may find this audio and video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 911 calls released Saturday from Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch illustrate the chaos of the scene first responders encountered on Thursday night during a shooting at Walmart on the city’s west side. Operator: 911? Caller: I have […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Man arrested for firing warning shots

Jacob Allen McFall, 21, was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon, January 18th at the Hancock County Judicial Center and plead not-guilty to 4 charges of Wanton Endangerment in the first degree. The complaining witness was Deputy Butch Garst, Lead School Resource Officer for Hancock County Schools and SRO at HCHS/HCMS campus.
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville pastor volunteers to help cops dealing with stress

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week’s shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, many of the officers involved needed to talk about that stressful situation with someone. Pastor Tyrone Edwards is a volunteer chaplain who was called to talk to the officers who responded to the shooting. 14 News...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash

Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
MADISONVILLE, KY

