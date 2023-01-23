Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
wevv.com
Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer
An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to investigate an attack that happened at an apartment on North Seventh Avenue back on Jan. 5.
wevv.com
Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty
It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries. Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned...
Evansville Police charge two Dollar General employees with theft
(WEHT) - Two Evansville Dollar General employees have been arrested and charged with theft after allegedly swapping price tags on merchandise.
wevv.com
Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing
A suspect in an alleged murder-for-hire plot out of Evansville had his latest court hearing Friday. Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on several charges including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder back in December 2021. Since his arrest, Alvey has had...
wevv.com
Dubois County investigation leads to three arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they seized a slew of weapons and drugs in a recent drug investigation where three people were arrested. Early Thursday morning, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies followed up on a drug investigation at a home in Holland. While at the front door...
Evansville 911 Dispatcher Describes Working During the Active Shooter Incident at Walmart
9-1-1 Dispatchers have to multitask, listen to radio traffic, take phone calls, check on officers, and remain calm the entire shift. Dispatchers are often friends with the first responders that they send on calls. When I was a dispatcher, I ended up marrying one of the Deputies on my shift.
wevv.com
Henderson Police Department distributes 154 Narcan doses to the public
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky say they distributed dozens of doses of Narcan during an event on Friday. As previously reported, the department planned to hold a Narcan giveaway on Friday to combat drug overdoses within the community. During Friday's event, HPD says that it was able to distribute 154 doses...
wevv.com
DNA testing leads to arrest in Evansville arson investigation from 2022
An Evansville man is behind bars on an arson charge in connection to a fire that happened over half a year ago. According to an affidavit, 58-year-old David Wittig was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a June 2022 car fire that happened at the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road.
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
EPD attempting to locate missing woman
EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
WTHI
Martin County sheriff makes social media post searching for suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local sheriff took to social media in his search for a wanted man. Martin County Sheriff Josh Greene posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page that he is searching for Zane Sanders. Greene says Sanders hurt one of his deputies, but details around the...
14news.com
Affidavit: EPD responds to crash, arrests man for driving under influence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Diamond Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue. They say that happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. Police say while they were speaking with one of the involved drivers, Timothy Lynch, they smelled...
Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station
REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
104.1 WIKY
Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter
Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
wmskamfm.com
Man accused of raping young child in Henderson
A man accused of raping a young child is behind bars in Henderson County, Kentucky. Henderson County Jail records show 38-year-old Jereme Riley was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including one for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12. Police say that Riley’s...
Dispatchers react to chaos during Evansville Walmart shooting
WARNING: Some viewers may find this audio and video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 911 calls released Saturday from Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch illustrate the chaos of the scene first responders encountered on Thursday night during a shooting at Walmart on the city’s west side. Operator: 911? Caller: I have […]
hancockclarion.com
Man arrested for firing warning shots
Jacob Allen McFall, 21, was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon, January 18th at the Hancock County Judicial Center and plead not-guilty to 4 charges of Wanton Endangerment in the first degree. The complaining witness was Deputy Butch Garst, Lead School Resource Officer for Hancock County Schools and SRO at HCHS/HCMS campus.
14news.com
Evansville pastor volunteers to help cops dealing with stress
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week’s shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, many of the officers involved needed to talk about that stressful situation with someone. Pastor Tyrone Edwards is a volunteer chaplain who was called to talk to the officers who responded to the shooting. 14 News...
wevv.com
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
