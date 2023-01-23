ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Freeman School District delayed 2 hours after vehicle collision knocks out power

ROCKFORD, Wash. - A single-vehicle collision with a powerline pole knocked out electricity for much of the Mica area Friday morning, including the Freeman School District. Around 470 Inland Power customers were affected. Freeman School District announced a two-hour delayed start. Power was restored around 8 a.m., and no further...
MICA, WA
Traffic light restored after morning crash at 2nd and Monroe

SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-vehicle collision at 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. knocked down a traffic light on Wednesday morning. Traffic was narrowed to one lane on each street while crews cleared debris and restored the light. The light was restored and roadway fully reopened within a couple hours. Minor...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane police seek help identifying suspect who abandoned guns and drugs in stolen vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is seeking public help identifying a suspect who allegedly abandoned guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle. According to a release from SPD, officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business on the 2400 block of North Division Street on Jan. 12. Employees said they saw the suspect leave the store with stolen items and walk towards a vehicle in the parking lot. When employees tried to contact the man, he fled on foot.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane Fire Department hosts open house to engage with hopeful hires

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is looking to find 30 new full-time firefighters to its ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. To accomplish that, an open house this Saturday will show new recruits what the job entails. Travelling east from the Cascades, SFD is the largest department...
SPOKANE, WA
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play.
PULLMAN, WA
Eastern Washington football's 2023 schedule features loaded first five weeks

The quality of Eastern Washington’s football team this fall is going to be tested early, judging by the most recent performances by the first five opponents on its 2023 schedule. That schedule, officially announced by EWU on Wednesday, begins Sept. 2 against North Dakota State – runner-up in the...
CHENEY, WA
Gonzaga University School of Law won't participate in U.S. News and World Report rankings

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga University School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report (USNWR) rankings. The change is part of a broader movement of colleges and universities to forgo participation in the rankings due to concerns over how USNWR makes its decisions. GU's decision follows moves by the University of Washington and Seattle University law schools.
SPOKANE, WA

