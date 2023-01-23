Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of fundsLefty GravesDavenport, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Freeman School District delayed 2 hours after vehicle collision knocks out power
ROCKFORD, Wash. - A single-vehicle collision with a powerline pole knocked out electricity for much of the Mica area Friday morning, including the Freeman School District. Around 470 Inland Power customers were affected. Freeman School District announced a two-hour delayed start. Power was restored around 8 a.m., and no further...
Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor's office
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office is set to make a decision on whether it believes a Spokane County sheriff's deputy was legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect at a storage unit August of 2022. On Aug. 21, Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Sergeant Darin Staley...
Traffic light restored after morning crash at 2nd and Monroe
SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-vehicle collision at 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. knocked down a traffic light on Wednesday morning. Traffic was narrowed to one lane on each street while crews cleared debris and restored the light. The light was restored and roadway fully reopened within a couple hours. Minor...
Convicted felon allegedly fires through wall into occupied apartment in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing through a wall into an occupied neighboring apartment in Spokane Valley, according to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD). The suspect, 29-year-old Luis Garcia, was already legally prohibited from owning firearms before the incident....
Spokane police seek help identifying suspect who abandoned guns and drugs in stolen vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is seeking public help identifying a suspect who allegedly abandoned guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle. According to a release from SPD, officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business on the 2400 block of North Division Street on Jan. 12. Employees said they saw the suspect leave the store with stolen items and walk towards a vehicle in the parking lot. When employees tried to contact the man, he fled on foot.
Spokane Fire Department hosts open house to engage with hopeful hires
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is looking to find 30 new full-time firefighters to its ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. To accomplish that, an open house this Saturday will show new recruits what the job entails. Travelling east from the Cascades, SFD is the largest department...
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play.
'Propane is their safest source of heat': Camp Hope leaders preparing homeless for frigid weekend temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures reaching well below freezing this weekend, the need for warmth is booming, especially inside Camp Hope. “Go outside, walk from your front door to your car, it's very cold,” Julie Garcia said. “Imagine being out in that for 24 hours.”. Garcia, the head...
'The tableau changes by the day:' City, Camp Hope near agreement as restraining order stays in place
SPOKANE, Wash. - A temporary restraining order barring Spokane and Spokane County from clearing Camp Hope will remain in place while attorneys for the camp and the city work out the finishing touches on a settlement. During an approximately 15-minute hearing in federal court Friday morning, attorneys for Camp Hope,...
Eastern Washington football's 2023 schedule features loaded first five weeks
The quality of Eastern Washington’s football team this fall is going to be tested early, judging by the most recent performances by the first five opponents on its 2023 schedule. That schedule, officially announced by EWU on Wednesday, begins Sept. 2 against North Dakota State – runner-up in the...
Gonzaga University School of Law won't participate in U.S. News and World Report rankings
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga University School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report (USNWR) rankings. The change is part of a broader movement of colleges and universities to forgo participation in the rankings due to concerns over how USNWR makes its decisions. GU's decision follows moves by the University of Washington and Seattle University law schools.
Truong sisters navigate season of change as Kaylynne starts at point guard while twin Kayleigh heals from injury
Kaylynne Truong is handing out plenty of assists these days, and not just on the basketball court. At home she’s running the floor with the vacuum cleaner and dishing out dinner. And when there’s an errand to run, it’s Kaylynne’s turn to drive. “That used to...
No. 17 Gonzaga women getting everyone's best shot, host Pepperdine Saturday with streaks on the line
For the Gonzaga women, life at the top of the West Coast Conference means taking a few hits. Coach Lisa Fortier often talks about the proverbial target on the backs of her players, the extra effort that conference rivals put into knocking off the Zags. That’s no surprise, considering GU...
Preparation ties them together: High-scoring Jim McPhee, Drew Timme’s next target, still lives by Gonzaga code
A hand-written message can be found on every paper that Jim McPhee handles during the course of his practice of law:. It was the last thing his old Gonzaga basketball coach Dan Fitzgerald used to say to his team before sending the players onto the floor for a game. For...
