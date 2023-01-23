ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw State museum tells story of Holocaust

By Damon
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

As International Holocaust Remembrance Day nears, residents might not know that the largest Holocaust education museum outside of Washington, D.C., is right here in metro Atlanta.

Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education offers a visual account of the Holocaust and World War II – not with graphic depictions, but through storytelling and research-based exhibits.

Exhibits such as “Georgia Journeys” and “Local Heroes” provide insight about Georgians – Holocaust survivors, military veterans and home-front workers, such as a real-life Rosie the Riveter – to educate and inspire museum visitors.

For more information, visit https://historymuseum.kennesaw.edu/index.php .

