Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
US News and World Report
California Mass Shootings Show Limits of Strict State Gun Laws
(Reuters) - In a span of less than 72 hours, a massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio and a killing spree at two farms in Half Moon Bay left California in anguish. One man carried out his attack with a gun banned by the state, while the other used a gun he legally owned, police said.
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
US News and World Report
Cops Hunt Oregon Torture Suspect Jailed in Vegas Kidnap Case
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police...
US News and World Report
Juan Valdez Coffee Exec Gets 3-6 Years Prison in New York Over $900,000 Theft
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former top executive at the North American operator of Juan Valdez coffee has been sentenced to between three and six years in a New York state prison after stealing more than $900,000 from the company. Rosita Joseph, 52, the former chief operating officer of NFCGC...
US News and World Report
Suspect Arrested in Hit-And-Run Death of Sparks Pedestrian
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A 68-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian in Sparks last week. Vincent Joseph Hoff was located in Reno on Tuesday and arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, Sparks police said. He was booked into Washoe County Jail, where he was being held Wednesday in lieu of a $30,000 bond.
US News and World Report
Teen Who Fired at Florida Deputies Sentenced to 20 Years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado...
US News and World Report
Judge Sentences Second New York Lawyer in Molotov Cocktail Case
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday sentenced disbarred lawyer Colinford Mattis to one year and one day in prison for his role in setting fire to an empty New York City police car with a Molotov cocktail during May 2020 protests over George Floyd's death, the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office said.
