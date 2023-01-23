ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supervisors Meeting Sunday 01.27.2023

The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors will conduct a special meeting at ten Sunday morning to discuss the Paso Robles groundwater basin and the recently approved planting ordinance. John Peschong tells KPRL that planting ordinance is intended to help small family farms and ranches get 25 acre feet...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Atascadero City Council 01.25.2023

Atascadero city council met last night at the rotunda. City manager Rachelle Rickard talks about services available for Atascadero residents impacted by the recent storms and ensuing floodwaters. For more information go to: readyslo.org. And that’s true wherever you live. Today, the city of Atascadero is conducting an Open...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

SLO County DRC 01.25.2023

The San Luis Obispo county Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Rachel Dion is the executive director of the DRC. She says the intent is to create a one-stop disaster center. So, FEMA is there to answer questions and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Supervisors Progressive Majority 01.25.2023

The first meeting for the new board of supervisors went as one might expect. The board now has a progressive majority. Bruce Gibson removes supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold from the committee overseeing the Paso Robles groundwater basin. He will now be in charge of that oversight. There is...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

BevMo Robbery in Paso 01.27.2023

The Paso Robles police department is searching for a man who robbed a BevMo liquor store in Paso Robles on Wednesday night. The robbery occurred at 8:55 Wednesday night at BevMo, located at 2315 Theatre drive in Paso Robles. According to police, the man passed a store employee an empty bag and a note demanding money. After the employee placed an undisclosed amount of money in the bag, the man left the store, fleeing south through the liquor store parking lot, the release said.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

Four Arrested in Nipomo for Outstanding Warrants and

NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies arrested four individuals on Tuesday for outstanding warrants and even more recent crimes. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
NIPOMO, CA
kprl.com

Moms For Liberty 01.26.2023

A big event Saturday in the north county for Moms For Liberty. Atascadero school board trustee Rebekah Koznek tells us the event will be held Saturday evening at a winery in Santa Margarita. 7-9 Saturday evening at Oyster Ridge on West Pozo road in Santa Margarita. Several of the founders...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Other Stories This Wednesday 01.25.2023

Caltrans is asking for $20 million dollars over the next two years to remove homeless encampments from its property. The agency submitting a request to the department of finance. Caltrans plans to clear thousands of encampments. The San Luis Obispo county regional airport in San Luis saw record-breaking travel last...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

