The Paso Robles police department is searching for a man who robbed a BevMo liquor store in Paso Robles on Wednesday night. The robbery occurred at 8:55 Wednesday night at BevMo, located at 2315 Theatre drive in Paso Robles. According to police, the man passed a store employee an empty bag and a note demanding money. After the employee placed an undisclosed amount of money in the bag, the man left the store, fleeing south through the liquor store parking lot, the release said.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO