kprl.com
Supervisors Meeting Sunday 01.27.2023
The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors will conduct a special meeting at ten Sunday morning to discuss the Paso Robles groundwater basin and the recently approved planting ordinance. John Peschong tells KPRL that planting ordinance is intended to help small family farms and ranches get 25 acre feet...
kprl.com
Atascadero City Council 01.25.2023
Atascadero city council met last night at the rotunda. City manager Rachelle Rickard talks about services available for Atascadero residents impacted by the recent storms and ensuing floodwaters. For more information go to: readyslo.org. And that’s true wherever you live. Today, the city of Atascadero is conducting an Open...
SLO could push smaller, denser housing downtown — but it wants your feedback first
Here’s why the city wants your help in sorting out its policy.
Flooding leaves SLO County homeless residents with nowhere to go: ‘I’m so distraught’
Helping local unhoused people recover from recent storms will be “akin to rebuilding a city after a major disaster,” one homeless services provider said.
kprl.com
SLO County DRC 01.25.2023
The San Luis Obispo county Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Rachel Dion is the executive director of the DRC. She says the intent is to create a one-stop disaster center. So, FEMA is there to answer questions and...
"Hope Village" to bring 94 temporary housing units to Santa Maria
In the coming months, dozens of our region's unsheltered population could soon be moving in to the vacant lot off Betteravia Road and Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
kprl.com
Supervisors Progressive Majority 01.25.2023
The first meeting for the new board of supervisors went as one might expect. The board now has a progressive majority. Bruce Gibson removes supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold from the committee overseeing the Paso Robles groundwater basin. He will now be in charge of that oversight. There is...
kprl.com
BevMo Robbery in Paso 01.27.2023
The Paso Robles police department is searching for a man who robbed a BevMo liquor store in Paso Robles on Wednesday night. The robbery occurred at 8:55 Wednesday night at BevMo, located at 2315 Theatre drive in Paso Robles. According to police, the man passed a store employee an empty bag and a note demanding money. After the employee placed an undisclosed amount of money in the bag, the man left the store, fleeing south through the liquor store parking lot, the release said.
Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
calcoastnews.com
California employee reports misspending and malfeasance at Oceano Dunes
A geologist working for the California Geological Survey posted a critical assessment of alleged misspending and malfeasance by a San Luis Obispo County agency and of state officials who have ignored their own findings at a cost of more than $20 million. For more than a decade, Will Harris worked...
SLO County board’s liberal majority moves to settle redistricting lawsuit, discard map
The Board of Supervisors directed county counsel to pursue a settlement in the legal case filed by a citizens group.
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
syvnews.com
Some 400 volunteers fan out for annual homeless count in Santa Barbara County
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Cultural Center was ablaze with light but virtually silent at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, with only two people seated at tables in the multipurpose room opposite the entrance. The 40 or so people who volunteered to survey unhoused citizens in the annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count had already...
Four Arrested in Nipomo for Outstanding Warrants and
NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies arrested four individuals on Tuesday for outstanding warrants and even more recent crimes. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
Weekend search planned for Kyle Doan along Salinas River
Another search is being planned for this weekend following the disappearance of Kyle Doan focusing on an area north of the River Road bridge.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
kprl.com
Moms For Liberty 01.26.2023
A big event Saturday in the north county for Moms For Liberty. Atascadero school board trustee Rebekah Koznek tells us the event will be held Saturday evening at a winery in Santa Margarita. 7-9 Saturday evening at Oyster Ridge on West Pozo road in Santa Margarita. Several of the founders...
calcoastnews.com
Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
kprl.com
Other Stories This Wednesday 01.25.2023
Caltrans is asking for $20 million dollars over the next two years to remove homeless encampments from its property. The agency submitting a request to the department of finance. Caltrans plans to clear thousands of encampments. The San Luis Obispo county regional airport in San Luis saw record-breaking travel last...
