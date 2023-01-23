Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Warm on Saturday, wet on Sunday
This weekend will be a mixed bag of sunshine and rain. After a chilly Friday night with lows in the low 30s, Saturday will be a beauty of a day! Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a completely different...
WAAY-TV
Sunny and mild Friday, wet weather pattern takes over Sunday
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are back to close out the workweek. Despite a nice afternoon, it is a very cold morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. Highs rebound into the mid 50s this afternoon. Saturday is the pick of the weekend to be outside. We'll approach 60 degrees tomorrow with more sunshine.
WAAY-TV
A dry, sunny end to the week
After an active few days, the week will end on a dry, sunny and warmer note. Before we get there, we'll have to get through another cold night. Lows tonight will be in the mid- to upper 20s under mainly clear skies. Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in...
WAAY-TV
Cloudy Wednesday on tap, possible wintry mix coming tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day Wednesday. We have already hit our high temperature of the day, meaning temps will continue to slowly fall. Spotty showers will come back into the forecast about dinnertime Wednesday, and with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight, the chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix is in our overnight forecast. Most areas will stay dry and see a few flurries, but those in higher elevation areas and along the Tennessee state border could see a light dusting. There will be trace amounts of sleet/snow, meaning no widespread impacts are expected.
WAAY-TV
Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight
Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
WAAY-TV
Cloudy, cold, and windy Wednesday
Widespread rain is moving out of North Alabama this morning. Roads remain wet and visibility is reduced in many locations. Plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work or school. Temperatures drop throughout the day following the passage of a cold front. After starting this morning near...
WAAY-TV
Anello Answers It: Wintry Precipitation Types Explained
You may have heard that some of our areas are expecting a wintry mix overnight and into the early morning hours Thursday, but what does that mix entail?. In this week's "Anello Answers It," we'll talk about our four main precipitation types and how we get each type. Let's start...
WAAY-TV
High wind, heavy rain set to impact North Alabama on Tuesday night
A significant storm system will impact North Alabama with a lot of wind and rain tonight. Rain will be most intense and widespread through 4 a.m. Wednesday. Scattered showers will linger east until about sunrise tomorrow morning. Rain totals will be about an inch. The greater impact may end up...
Alabamians Should Prepare for a Temperature Drop, Few Flurries
Severe weather is exiting the Yellowhammer State and moving into Georgia. For our coverage area, we still have a “Wind Advisory” in place issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Until 9 a.m. for Greene,...
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
Winter Storm Warning: Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings have been issued in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow as the storm moves through.
Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
WLKY.com
Winter weather updates: Mostly rain in the Metro, snow for Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's mainly just wet in Louisville, but snow did fall in part of the region overnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern half of the WLKY viewing area, not including the Metro. Rain has been falling overnight in Louisville and counties to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches are possible. The storm is expected to hit portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of east-central and southeast Missouri. Roads, and especially bridges...
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
WTOK-TV
January 2023 is all alone when it comes to tornado activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - I’m sure it’s no secret at this point that January has been incredibly active in Alabama. Two tornado outbreaks separated by just nine days have resulted in 28 tornadoes across the state. That number is significant as it’s the most tornadoes Alabama has ever...
WRBI Radio
Area hit with surprise heavy snowfall
Southeastern IN — Talk about a Sunday morning surprise. The area was hit with several inches of snow early yesterday despite early predictions of 1 to 2. A Winter Storm Warning was issued but was canceled several hours before it was set to expire, thanks to temperatures warming to above the freezing mark.
Snow emergencies: What are they and when we can expect more?
More snow is in the forecast, which means some communities will likely issue snow emergencies or travel advisories.
