Alabama State

WAAY-TV

Warm on Saturday, wet on Sunday

This weekend will be a mixed bag of sunshine and rain. After a chilly Friday night with lows in the low 30s, Saturday will be a beauty of a day! Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a completely different...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Sunny and mild Friday, wet weather pattern takes over Sunday

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are back to close out the workweek. Despite a nice afternoon, it is a very cold morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. Highs rebound into the mid 50s this afternoon. Saturday is the pick of the weekend to be outside. We'll approach 60 degrees tomorrow with more sunshine.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

A dry, sunny end to the week

After an active few days, the week will end on a dry, sunny and warmer note. Before we get there, we'll have to get through another cold night. Lows tonight will be in the mid- to upper 20s under mainly clear skies. Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in...
WAAY-TV

Cloudy Wednesday on tap, possible wintry mix coming tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day Wednesday. We have already hit our high temperature of the day, meaning temps will continue to slowly fall. Spotty showers will come back into the forecast about dinnertime Wednesday, and with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight, the chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix is in our overnight forecast. Most areas will stay dry and see a few flurries, but those in higher elevation areas and along the Tennessee state border could see a light dusting. There will be trace amounts of sleet/snow, meaning no widespread impacts are expected.
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight

Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Cloudy, cold, and windy Wednesday

Widespread rain is moving out of North Alabama this morning. Roads remain wet and visibility is reduced in many locations. Plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work or school. Temperatures drop throughout the day following the passage of a cold front. After starting this morning near...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Anello Answers It: Wintry Precipitation Types Explained

You may have heard that some of our areas are expecting a wintry mix overnight and into the early morning hours Thursday, but what does that mix entail?. In this week's "Anello Answers It," we'll talk about our four main precipitation types and how we get each type. Let's start...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

High wind, heavy rain set to impact North Alabama on Tuesday night

A significant storm system will impact North Alabama with a lot of wind and rain tonight. Rain will be most intense and widespread through 4 a.m. Wednesday. Scattered showers will linger east until about sunrise tomorrow morning. Rain totals will be about an inch. The greater impact may end up...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches are possible. The storm is expected to hit portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of east-central and southeast Missouri. Roads, and especially bridges...
ILLINOIS STATE
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
WTOK-TV

January 2023 is all alone when it comes to tornado activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - I’m sure it’s no secret at this point that January has been incredibly active in Alabama. Two tornado outbreaks separated by just nine days have resulted in 28 tornadoes across the state. That number is significant as it’s the most tornadoes Alabama has ever...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBI Radio

Area hit with surprise heavy snowfall

Southeastern IN — Talk about a Sunday morning surprise. The area was hit with several inches of snow early yesterday despite early predictions of 1 to 2. A Winter Storm Warning was issued but was canceled several hours before it was set to expire, thanks to temperatures warming to above the freezing mark.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

