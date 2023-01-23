ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 3

Related
WTHI

Red Warrior Tactical in Marshall moves to a bigger location

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for self-defense gear, Red Warrior Tactical in Marshall, Illinois, has moved to a large location to meet more customer needs. Red Warrior Tactical celebrated the new location's grand opening in Marshall Friday. It offers equipment for law enforcement and emergency service workers. The...
MARSHALL, IL
WTHI

Kid vaccination rates are down across the state of Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - Vaccination rates are down for children across the state of Indiana. It's pushing the Vigo County Health Department to take action. Just over half of kids between 19 and 35 months old are not caught up on their vaccines. That number has decreased by 3% since 2021.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo Dodge is under new ownership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley business is under new ownership. Dorsett Automotive has recently acquired the Vigo Dodge dealership on US Highway 41. The Dorsett family also owns the Hyundai, Mitsubishi, and Nissan dealership just two minutes away. Owners are now able to offer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute's newest transportation committee wants to hear from you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new committee aims to make transportation better for people in and around Terre Haute. Terre Haute's new Transportation Advisory Committee plans to work with local transportation and human resource entities. The group will act as a guide and looks to understand how these services are working in the community.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Show off your photography skills in this state-wide photo contest

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - All the snow we've been getting has made for some beautiful scenes across the Wabash Valley. If you've got a knack for photography you could enter in this state-wide contest. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is on the hunt for the the best pictures...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks. Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers. The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Storm Team 10 suggests salting sidewalks to prevent re-freezing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local snow removal companies have finished cleanup and are getting ready for the next winter weather event. Most of that snow is gone now, but that doesn't mean you should take it easy. Putting salt down to prepare for a potential re-freeze can help. That's...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: Do you remember 45 years ago today?

On this day in 1978 at 3:35 pm, the National Weather Service issued the first ever state-wide blizzard warning. There was no question, we were about to be hit by a powerful blizzard, the worst in recorded Indiana history. The blizzard and its effects lasted through the 27th of January.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Local restaurant feeds the homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local restaurant is living up to its name and motto. Taco Luv spread love and tacos to the less fortunate in Terre Haute today. The restaurant announced on social media that they were reserving the dining room for the homeless. This was a spur-of-the-moment...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Healthcare provider offers a free class in CPR basics

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Horizon Health in Paris, IL, plans to offer a free training class in the basics of CPR. That's happening February 7 from 1 o'clock central time until 4 in the afternoon. That will be at Horizon Health's Education Center at 15197 U.S. Highway 150, Paris, IL.
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Two charged with neglect after baby's death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Vigo County. It comes after the death of a baby last August. Their trial is set for March. According to court documents, Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco came to Terre Haute...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Clay County student receives Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation announced the Clay County winner of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. Clay Brown is a student at Clay City High School; he was recently named Clay County's winner for the scholarship. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are selected for their...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Parke Heritage

Parke Heritage girls keep win streak alive at North Central. Emma Simpson had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Parke Heritage 46-37 win at North Central. Lad…

Comments / 0

Community Policy