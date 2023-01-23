Read full article on original website
WTHI
Red Warrior Tactical in Marshall moves to a bigger location
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for self-defense gear, Red Warrior Tactical in Marshall, Illinois, has moved to a large location to meet more customer needs. Red Warrior Tactical celebrated the new location's grand opening in Marshall Friday. It offers equipment for law enforcement and emergency service workers. The...
WTHI
Kid vaccination rates are down across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - Vaccination rates are down for children across the state of Indiana. It's pushing the Vigo County Health Department to take action. Just over half of kids between 19 and 35 months old are not caught up on their vaccines. That number has decreased by 3% since 2021.
WTHI
Vigo Dodge is under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley business is under new ownership. Dorsett Automotive has recently acquired the Vigo Dodge dealership on US Highway 41. The Dorsett family also owns the Hyundai, Mitsubishi, and Nissan dealership just two minutes away. Owners are now able to offer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
WTHI
Terre Haute's newest transportation committee wants to hear from you
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new committee aims to make transportation better for people in and around Terre Haute. Terre Haute's new Transportation Advisory Committee plans to work with local transportation and human resource entities. The group will act as a guide and looks to understand how these services are working in the community.
WTHI
Show off your photography skills in this state-wide photo contest
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - All the snow we've been getting has made for some beautiful scenes across the Wabash Valley. If you've got a knack for photography you could enter in this state-wide contest. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is on the hunt for the the best pictures...
WTHI
Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks. Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers. The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay...
WTHI
Indiana State Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences receives climate change and biodiversity research grant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University's department of earth and environmental sciences is getting a boost to a new climate change project. It received a $400,000 dollar grant for climate change and biodiversity research. It's part of a $2.5 million national grant. Professors and students will use this...
WTHI
Storm Team 10 suggests salting sidewalks to prevent re-freezing
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local snow removal companies have finished cleanup and are getting ready for the next winter weather event. Most of that snow is gone now, but that doesn't mean you should take it easy. Putting salt down to prepare for a potential re-freeze can help. That's...
WTHI
Kevin's Weather: Do you remember 45 years ago today?
On this day in 1978 at 3:35 pm, the National Weather Service issued the first ever state-wide blizzard warning. There was no question, we were about to be hit by a powerful blizzard, the worst in recorded Indiana history. The blizzard and its effects lasted through the 27th of January.
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill would improve mental health treatment in the Hoosier state
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana Senate bill aims to improve mental health treatment. Hoosier health researchers say untreated mental illness is costing the state at least $4 billion annually. That's according to 2019 data from the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health. Researchers were tasked with finding...
WTHI
Local restaurant feeds the homeless
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local restaurant is living up to its name and motto. Taco Luv spread love and tacos to the less fortunate in Terre Haute today. The restaurant announced on social media that they were reserving the dining room for the homeless. This was a spur-of-the-moment...
WTHI
Healthcare provider offers a free class in CPR basics
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Horizon Health in Paris, IL, plans to offer a free training class in the basics of CPR. That's happening February 7 from 1 o'clock central time until 4 in the afternoon. That will be at Horizon Health's Education Center at 15197 U.S. Highway 150, Paris, IL.
WTHI
Two charged with neglect after baby's death
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Vigo County. It comes after the death of a baby last August. Their trial is set for March. According to court documents, Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco came to Terre Haute...
WTHI
Clay County student receives Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation announced the Clay County winner of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. Clay Brown is a student at Clay City High School; he was recently named Clay County's winner for the scholarship. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are selected for their...
WTHI
Local restaurant reserves its entire dining room for the homeless community during winter weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant is doing its part to help people in need have a warm place to be. Taco Luv says they are open today, but the dining area is reserved for the homeless. According to a post on social media, people from the...
WTHI
Clay County woman accused of stealing thousands of donated dollars from youth league
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County woman will face charges after she allegedly stole money from a youth sports league. The Brazil Police Department says Sara Albright is accused of taking more than $2,000 of donated money from a Clay County youth All-Star team. According to court documents, board...
WTHI
Illinois lawmakers and law enforcement are continuing to fight against the state's new "Assault Weapons Ban"
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - Illinois lawmakers, citizens, and law enforcement continue to take action against the state's new assault weapons ban. The law bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons in the state. Those opposed say it's unconstitutional. A state representative, local sheriffs, and everyday citizens met in...
WTHI
Potholes could be popping up after the winter storm. Here's what you can do to help fix them
INDIANA (WTHI) - You may have noticed some potholes popping up around the city after the latest winter storm. Winter weather can cause water to freeze. That sometimes leaves holes in the roads you drive on every day. If you see a pothole and want to get it fixed, you...
WTHI
Parke Heritage
Parke Heritage girls keep win streak alive at North Central. Emma Simpson had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Parke Heritage 46-37 win at North Central. Lad…
WTHI
Alex Rose honoring his late father on his Terre Haute South letter jacket
Terre Haute South senior Alex Rose is one of the top wrestlers in the state in his weight class. He's hoping to finish his final year with a trip to the state finals. Wrestling has always been a part of Alex's life, his father who wrestled taught it to him at an early age.
