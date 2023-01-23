ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Man Shares Genius Hack for Cleaning Greasy Cabinets and Yes, Dawn Dish Soap Is Involved

By Kourtney Borman
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANJt5_0kOW0OLe00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Kitchens are rather notorious for being places that need quite a bit of cleaning . And obviously so - there are a ton of people in there on a daily basis, not to mention all the cooking that tends to go on in said space. And with that cooking comes a lot of food particles, and even grease, being thrown about, and grease itself has always been one of the hardest things for me to clean up.

But luckily Brandon the Janitor , aka the owner of the CleanThatUp channel over on TikTok, has a super easy hack to make degreasing nasty kitchen cabinets a thing of the past!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

There are three (maybe four) super basic items that you likely already have around your house that you will need for this ‘hack’ - a bowl, some hot water, a few drops of Dawn Dish soap (because what DOESN’T Dawn work on), and a Scrub Daddy. Take your bowl and add the hot water and soap, then simply dunk your Scrub Daddy in until you got a nice fizz of bubbles going on.

Once you have your scrubber all nice and soapy, simply scrub down all the cabinets and kitchen counters that have grease or other substances on them, making sure you get any areas that are particularly nasty, such as on the range hood or around the stove where grease tends to pop a bit more.

After you’ve gotten everything all soapy, you can finish up by going back through with Brandon’s ‘two towel’ method, which essentially means wiping everything down once with a damp (but not dripping wet) cloth to help soak up any leftover grease or soap, then buff everything down with a completely dry cloth.

Your counters and cabinets should be dirt and grease free, and probably look better than they have in a long time!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Tyla

Woman shares 'genius' trick that makes your clothes dry faster

Drying your clothes in the cold winter months without the help of a tumble dryer can be a nightmare, but one woman has a quick solution. Watch the video below:. The only item you need is probably something you already have in the house. “Want to dry your clothes a...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice Before You Buy Brown Sugar

White sugar doesn't hold a lot of mystique. Sure, it's delicious, but it's run of the mill, ordinary. Its relative, brown sugar, however, is a real showstopper. When you put a bag of this golden-hued sweet stuff in your cart, you almost feel like you can hold your head a little higher. This, after all, is highbrow sugar.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy