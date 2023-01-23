CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) -In the age of e-books and video clips, local libraries are struggling coming up with ways to keep people interested in printed books. Spread the Love is a fundraising campaign to raise money to purchase books for the Crandon Public Library. The program turns your twenty five dollar donation into a new book for the library with a dedication page. Laurie Renel-Faledas, director for the library, says, "We're just trying to up the book budget a little bit, and this is a good way to do it."

