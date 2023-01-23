Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
UPDATE: Newbold snowmobile crash victim's name released
NEWBOLD, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office released the name of the snowmobiler who was killed in a vehicle crash Thursday night. Authorities say 57-year-old Michael Green from Oak Lawn Illinois was killed in the crash. The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Highway 47 and Bridge...
WJFW-TV
Not guilty pleas entered for the Langlade Co. man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash
ANTIGO (WJFW) - The man charged in the hit-and-run death from last June, has entered not-guilty pleas for each of his charges. Cory Hansen, 31, is facing five felony charges including:. First-degree reckless homicide. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Hit and run involving death. Battery or threatening a...
WJFW-TV
Lieutenant Governor Rodriguez visits childcare workers in Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez made the first stop of her term in Rhinelander Thursday to meet with childcare workers to address the growing childcare crisis. While at the First Steps Early Learning Center, Rodriguez reaffirmed what Governor Evers pledged during his State of the State address Tuesday night.
WJFW-TV
CWD detected in wild deer harvested in Waupaca Co.
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed the first Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detection in a wild deer harvested in Waupaca County. The positive CWD test came in the town of Harrison, within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage Co. borders. The positive case...
WJFW-TV
Forest County Potawatomi unveils renovated museum
CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- The Forest County Potawatomi Community unveiled their renovated museum today following several years worth of planning. Tribal members say that while there have been setbacks along the way, it is all worth it to them and all who will walk through their doors. "The previous museum was...
WJFW-TV
Lane closure this morning on Highway 29 West in Rib Falls
MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - One lane on State Highway 29 will be closed this morning to clean up logs in the median that were lost after a logging truck overturned on Tuesday. The passing lane on Highway 29 West from County Highway S to Lumber Falls Rd in the Town of Rib Falls. The closure will start at 8:30 this morning and according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the closure is anticipated to last three hours.
WJFW-TV
Eagle with lead poisoning at REGI is doing exceptionally well
ANTIGO - Last week, Raptor Education Group Inc. or REGI in Antigo admitted a bald eagle in Merrill who was having problems flying. Test later found out that the eagle was suffering from lead poisoning. REGI went on Facebook to announce that the eagle finished his first round of chelation...
WJFW-TV
Spread the Love Fundraiser for Crandon Public Library
CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) -In the age of e-books and video clips, local libraries are struggling coming up with ways to keep people interested in printed books. Spread the Love is a fundraising campaign to raise money to purchase books for the Crandon Public Library. The program turns your twenty five dollar donation into a new book for the library with a dedication page. Laurie Renel-Faledas, director for the library, says, "We're just trying to up the book budget a little bit, and this is a good way to do it."
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Community Foundation announced its 5th annual grant application cycle for 2023
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Applications for the 2023 annual grant cycle for the Rhinelander Community Foundation (RCF) will need to be submitted in February. Applications need to be submitted between Feb 1-28. Applications can be found at Rhinelandercommunityfoundation.com/apply-for-a-grant/. Organizations that can apply are:. Charitable organizations that are classified as 501 (c)(3)...
WJFW-TV
Mosinee takes down Tomahawk in second matchup of the season
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)-Tomahawk hosted Mosinee to face off for the second time this season. Mosinee won the first match up 76-24 on their home court. Since they last played Mosinee has secured a 12-4 overall record and came into this game ranked third in the Great Northern Conference. The Hatchets have had a tough year trying to find their footing but still played strong.
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union snaps losing streak with home win over Merrill
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Lakeland Union and Merrill boys basketball needed a win in the biggest way possible. The T-Birds were on a five-game losing streak, while Merrill was on a three-game skid. They went head-to-head on Thursday, where one losing streak was guaranteed to end in this Great Northern-Wisconsin Valley Conference crossover battle. Lakeland Union was 6-8 on the season, while Merrill was 5-8 overall.
WJFW-TV
Late game cancellation forces last minute matchup between Lakeland Union JV team and Elcho Varsity
ELCHO, Wisc. (WJFW)-Elcho was scheduled to host Wolf River Lutheran and Elcho was looking to stay in the winner column after their victory over Marion last game. While Wolf River Lutheran, an independent school was looking to secure their first win of the season. However an unexpected change of events...
WJFW-TV
Crandon back in the win column after road win against Three Lakes
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Crandon High School girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. Starting with an undefeated 13-0 record, Crandon suffered their first loss last week at the hands of Laona/Wabeno, which dropped them out of first place in the Northern Lakes Conference. The Cardinals were a half game behind the Rebels, holding a 6-1 conference record and a 13-1 overall record.
