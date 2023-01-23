ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WJFW-TV

UPDATE: Newbold snowmobile crash victim's name released

NEWBOLD, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office released the name of the snowmobiler who was killed in a vehicle crash Thursday night. Authorities say 57-year-old Michael Green from Oak Lawn Illinois was killed in the crash. The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Highway 47 and Bridge...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Lieutenant Governor Rodriguez visits childcare workers in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez made the first stop of her term in Rhinelander Thursday to meet with childcare workers to address the growing childcare crisis. While at the First Steps Early Learning Center, Rodriguez reaffirmed what Governor Evers pledged during his State of the State address Tuesday night.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

CWD detected in wild deer harvested in Waupaca Co.

(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed the first Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detection in a wild deer harvested in Waupaca County. The positive CWD test came in the town of Harrison, within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage Co. borders. The positive case...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Forest County Potawatomi unveils renovated museum

CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- The Forest County Potawatomi Community unveiled their renovated museum today following several years worth of planning. Tribal members say that while there have been setbacks along the way, it is all worth it to them and all who will walk through their doors. "The previous museum was...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Lane closure this morning on Highway 29 West in Rib Falls

MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - One lane on State Highway 29 will be closed this morning to clean up logs in the median that were lost after a logging truck overturned on Tuesday. The passing lane on Highway 29 West from County Highway S to Lumber Falls Rd in the Town of Rib Falls. The closure will start at 8:30 this morning and according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the closure is anticipated to last three hours.
WJFW-TV

Eagle with lead poisoning at REGI is doing exceptionally well

ANTIGO - Last week, Raptor Education Group Inc. or REGI in Antigo admitted a bald eagle in Merrill who was having problems flying. Test later found out that the eagle was suffering from lead poisoning. REGI went on Facebook to announce that the eagle finished his first round of chelation...
ANTIGO, WI
WJFW-TV

Spread the Love Fundraiser for Crandon Public Library

CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) -In the age of e-books and video clips, local libraries are struggling coming up with ways to keep people interested in printed books. Spread the Love is a fundraising campaign to raise money to purchase books for the Crandon Public Library. The program turns your twenty five dollar donation into a new book for the library with a dedication page. Laurie Renel-Faledas, director for the library, says, "We're just trying to up the book budget a little bit, and this is a good way to do it."
CRANDON, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander Community Foundation announced its 5th annual grant application cycle for 2023

RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Applications for the 2023 annual grant cycle for the Rhinelander Community Foundation (RCF) will need to be submitted in February. Applications need to be submitted between Feb 1-28. Applications can be found at Rhinelandercommunityfoundation.com/apply-for-a-grant/. Organizations that can apply are:. Charitable organizations that are classified as 501 (c)(3)...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Mosinee takes down Tomahawk in second matchup of the season

TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)-Tomahawk hosted Mosinee to face off for the second time this season. Mosinee won the first match up 76-24 on their home court. Since they last played Mosinee has secured a 12-4 overall record and came into this game ranked third in the Great Northern Conference. The Hatchets have had a tough year trying to find their footing but still played strong.
TOMAHAWK, WI
WJFW-TV

Lakeland Union snaps losing streak with home win over Merrill

MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Lakeland Union and Merrill boys basketball needed a win in the biggest way possible. The T-Birds were on a five-game losing streak, while Merrill was on a three-game skid. They went head-to-head on Thursday, where one losing streak was guaranteed to end in this Great Northern-Wisconsin Valley Conference crossover battle. Lakeland Union was 6-8 on the season, while Merrill was 5-8 overall.
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

Crandon back in the win column after road win against Three Lakes

THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Crandon High School girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. Starting with an undefeated 13-0 record, Crandon suffered their first loss last week at the hands of Laona/Wabeno, which dropped them out of first place in the Northern Lakes Conference. The Cardinals were a half game behind the Rebels, holding a 6-1 conference record and a 13-1 overall record.
CRANDON, WI

