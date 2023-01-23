ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy