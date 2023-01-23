Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
theScore
Doncic leaves matchup vs. Suns with ankle sprain
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic left Thursday's 99-95 victory against the Phoenix Suns after suffering a left ankle sprain. The injury occurred three minutes into the game after the Mavericks star stepped on the foot of Suns wing Mikal Bridges while attempting a move offensively. The X-ray performed on Doncic's...
theScore
Report: Tua remains in concussion protocol, will miss Pro Bowl Games
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't participate in the Pro Bowl Games, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa topped Pro Bowl fan voting and was set to replace Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow - who face off Sunday in the AFC title game for a spot at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. The Pro Bowl Games take place Feb. 5.
theScore
NFL award finalists: Burrow, Mahomes among 5 contenders for MVP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes headlined the finalists for NFL MVP, the Associated Press revealed Wednesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles passer Jalen Hurts, and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson rounded out the finalists for...
theScore
Report: DeMeco Ryans emerging as top HC candidate for Texans
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Houston Texans in their head coaching search, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Ryans is expected to meet with the Texans next week with mutual interest on both sides, Rapoport and Pelissero...
theScore
Pelicans' Ingram returns in loss to T-Wolves after 2-month absence
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram made his return to the lineup Wednesday night in a 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ingram scored 13 points on 4-for-18 shooting from the field, while chipping in five rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 26 minutes. The former No. 2 overall...
theScore
Grizzlies' Green plans to make season debut Feb. 1 vs. Blazers
Memphis Grizzlies wing Danny Green plans to make his season debut Feb. 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers, he announced Wednesday on his "Inside The Green Room" podcast. Green hasn't played since he suffered a torn ACL and LCL last May in the second round of the playoffs as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
theScore
Sean Payton refutes report he fears power struggle with Broncos' ownership
Sean Payton denied reports suggesting he's concerned about taking the Denver Broncos' vacant head coaching job due to fears of conflict with the ownership group. A source told Mark Maske of The Washington Post earlier Thursday that Payton likes the idea of coaching quarterback Russell Wilson and having Denver's solid defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the Broncos' ownership group.
theScore
Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves looked unfazed by the long-awaited return of one New Orleans' star players or the Pelicans' mounting urgency to win. Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram’s return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.
theScore
Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was fined $25,000 stemming from an ejection for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands during Wednesday's 122-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, the NBA announced. Curry was tossed with just over one minute remaining in the close contest, seemingly upset with teammate Jordan Poole...
theScore
NBA fines Embiid $25K for 'crotch-chop' celebration
The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid $25,000 Friday for making an obscene gesture during Wednesday's 137-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid mimicked the "crotch-chop" celebration, first popularized by WWE's D-Generation X, following a 3-point play in the third quarter. The MVP runner-up was handed a technical earlier...
Comments / 1