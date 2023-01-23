Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding leaves SLO County homeless residents with nowhere to go: ‘I’m so distraught’
Helping local unhoused people recover from recent storms will be “akin to rebuilding a city after a major disaster,” one homeless services provider said.
kprl.com
Supervisors Meeting Sunday 01.27.2023
The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors will conduct a special meeting at ten Sunday morning to discuss the Paso Robles groundwater basin and the recently approved planting ordinance. John Peschong tells KPRL that planting ordinance is intended to help small family farms and ranches get 25 acre feet...
kprl.com
SLO County DRC 01.25.2023
The San Luis Obispo county Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Rachel Dion is the executive director of the DRC. She says the intent is to create a one-stop disaster center. So, FEMA is there to answer questions and...
kprl.com
Roads Impacted by Recent Storms 01.26.2023
Several roads in the north county still impacted by the recent winter storms. One way traffic control in effect on highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay. And highway one remains closed north of Ragged Point. Tomorrow, Caltrans and the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services will conduct three convoys...
kprl.com
Atascadero General Plan 01.26.2023
The city of Atascadero held an Open House at the rotunda yesterday to discuss the general plan. Phil Dunsmore is community development director in Atascadero. He says the general plan was last updated in 2002, so it’s time to revisit the process. The city will be accepting input this year to develop a newly revised general plan.
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
SLO could push smaller, denser housing downtown — but it wants your feedback first
Here’s why the city wants your help in sorting out its policy.
kprl.com
Other Stories This Wednesday 01.25.2023
Caltrans is asking for $20 million dollars over the next two years to remove homeless encampments from its property. The agency submitting a request to the department of finance. Caltrans plans to clear thousands of encampments. The San Luis Obispo county regional airport in San Luis saw record-breaking travel last...
calcoastnews.com
California employee reports misspending and malfeasance at Oceano Dunes
A geologist working for the California Geological Survey posted a critical assessment of alleged misspending and malfeasance by a San Luis Obispo County agency and of state officials who have ignored their own findings at a cost of more than $20 million. For more than a decade, Will Harris worked...
Weekend search planned for Kyle Doan along Salinas River
Another search is being planned for this weekend following the disappearance of Kyle Doan focusing on an area north of the River Road bridge.
caringmagazine.org
How The Salvation Army in San Luis Obispo is reaching unhoused people
The Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Street Level Outreach team is bringing resources and hope to those experiencing homelessness. “We offer anything that we have to help get them out of that situation,” said Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Envoy In-Charge Guillermo Marquez.
SLO Rep announces $1 million donation, new downtown theater plan: ‘Couldn’t be more excited’
A new SLO theater complex has been in the works for several years, but hit a snag during COVID-19. Here’s what is changing.
kclu.org
Stuntmen? No. It's a Caltrans crew set to rappel down a Central Coast mountainside
It’s going to look like a scene out of an action movie on a Central Coast highway later this week, with a team of people rappelling down a mountainside. But, they are actually a Caltrans crew working to dislodge rocks and debris which might fall onto Highway 1 during the next storm.
Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
"Hope Village" to bring 94 temporary housing units to Santa Maria
In the coming months, dozens of our region's unsheltered population could soon be moving in to the vacant lot off Betteravia Road and Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos residents file claims, blame CSD for catastrophic failure
At least 13 residents have filed claims against the Los Osos Community Services District seeking financial compensation for mudslide and flood damage to their homes with multiple victims accusing the district of negligence. Decades ago, contractors built a retention basin at the base of the Cabrillo Estates, a subdivision on...
U.S. Postal Service holding statewide job fair
USPS is looking to fill nearly 200 positions in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. Statewide, there are more than 2,000 open positions.
kprl.com
Supervisors Progressive Majority 01.25.2023
The first meeting for the new board of supervisors went as one might expect. The board now has a progressive majority. Bruce Gibson removes supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold from the committee overseeing the Paso Robles groundwater basin. He will now be in charge of that oversight. There is...
bigsurkate.blog
Caltrans update #18 with photos
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Three major slides on Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast continue to keep the roadway closed. Repairs are underway at Paul’s Slide PM 22, the Mill Creek slide at PM 18, and at the Polar Star slide in northern San Luis Obispo County, one mile south of Ragged Point.
