Arroyo Grande, CA

kprl.com

Supervisors Meeting Sunday 01.27.2023

The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors will conduct a special meeting at ten Sunday morning to discuss the Paso Robles groundwater basin and the recently approved planting ordinance. John Peschong tells KPRL that planting ordinance is intended to help small family farms and ranches get 25 acre feet...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

SLO County DRC 01.25.2023

The San Luis Obispo county Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Rachel Dion is the executive director of the DRC. She says the intent is to create a one-stop disaster center. So, FEMA is there to answer questions and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Roads Impacted by Recent Storms 01.26.2023

Several roads in the north county still impacted by the recent winter storms. One way traffic control in effect on highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay. And highway one remains closed north of Ragged Point. Tomorrow, Caltrans and the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services will conduct three convoys...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Atascadero General Plan 01.26.2023

The city of Atascadero held an Open House at the rotunda yesterday to discuss the general plan. Phil Dunsmore is community development director in Atascadero. He says the general plan was last updated in 2002, so it’s time to revisit the process. The city will be accepting input this year to develop a newly revised general plan.
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt

The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
ORCUTT, CA
kprl.com

Other Stories This Wednesday 01.25.2023

Caltrans is asking for $20 million dollars over the next two years to remove homeless encampments from its property. The agency submitting a request to the department of finance. Caltrans plans to clear thousands of encampments. The San Luis Obispo county regional airport in San Luis saw record-breaking travel last...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
caringmagazine.org

How The Salvation Army in San Luis Obispo is reaching unhoused people

The Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Street Level Outreach team is bringing resources and hope to those experiencing homelessness. “We offer anything that we have to help get them out of that situation,” said Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Envoy In-Charge Guillermo Marquez.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos residents file claims, blame CSD for catastrophic failure

At least 13 residents have filed claims against the Los Osos Community Services District seeking financial compensation for mudslide and flood damage to their homes with multiple victims accusing the district of negligence. Decades ago, contractors built a retention basin at the base of the Cabrillo Estates, a subdivision on...
LOS OSOS, CA
kprl.com

Supervisors Progressive Majority 01.25.2023

The first meeting for the new board of supervisors went as one might expect. The board now has a progressive majority. Bruce Gibson removes supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold from the committee overseeing the Paso Robles groundwater basin. He will now be in charge of that oversight. There is...
PASO ROBLES, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Caltrans update #18 with photos

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Three major slides on Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast continue to keep the roadway closed. Repairs are underway at Paul’s Slide PM 22, the Mill Creek slide at PM 18, and at the Polar Star slide in northern San Luis Obispo County, one mile south of Ragged Point.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

