Read full article on original website
Related
kprl.com
CA Cage-Free Rule Creates Financial Headaches For Egg Farmers 01.26.2023
California egg farmers say they have been hard hit by costs of going cage-free, as is now required under state law. Many say the demands are causing them to miss out on high current egg prices. John Lewis Jr., President of Farmer John Egg Farm in Bakersfield, said the operation will close at the end of this month because it can’t afford $4 million to $5 million in costs to retrofit the farm to comply with the law.
kprl.com
NRC and Diablo Canyon 01.25.2023
Yesterday, federal regulators rebuff a request to continue operation of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. The letter from the NRC throws an obstacle in PG and E’s path to secure a longer operating life for Diablo’s twin reactors. The decision marks the latest skirmish in a long-running...
Comments / 0