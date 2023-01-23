Any fashion folks who find themselves in the vast courtyard at the heart of the Portrait Milano hotel may experience a fleeting sense of déjà vu. Just four months ago, the 32,000-square-foot piazza was covered from corner to corner in sand, all colored the precise shade of sultry scarlet that has become the Ferragamo brand’s signature since it was taken over by the 27-year-old British wunderkind designer Maximilian Davis. Traipsing across its center—and under the arches of the colonnade skirting it—was a who’s who of It models toting the brand’s luxurious leather goods, in what served as one of the splashiest fashion debuts of the season.

2 DAYS AGO