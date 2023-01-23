Read full article on original website
Fendi Couture’s Pearlescent Eyes Are a “Simple and Pure” Touch
Today inside Paris’s Palais Brongniart, guests including Kerry Washington, Milly Alcock, and Rita Ora filed into a futuristic oval room for Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show. Their first glimpse of the collection featured glistening gazes that mirrored the pearl drops and pavé jewels swinging from the ears of models like Lineisy Montero and América González.
Marlo Laz Landed at Saks—and Its Designer Hosted a Chic Dinner to Celebrate
Since Marlo Laz first burst onto the scene in 2014, you’ve likely spotted its Porte Bonheur pendant or Evil Eye cocktail ring on some of the world’s best-dressed women. Founded by Jesse Marlo Lazowski, the line channels wanderlust into jewelry form, offering pieces that evoke the Art Nouveau letterings of Budapest, squash blossoms from the Southwest, and the Hamsa talismans of Greece and Turkey. You could say it’s a brand that’s traveled the globe—so it was only a matter of time before the Manhattan-based label wound up in one of the city’s most storied retailers: Saks Fifth Avenue.
Tone Shift: 9 Trends from the Fall 2023 Menswear Collections
There was a tone shift this season at the menswear shows. In advance of the collections, I spoke to some of my favorite menswear prophets and experts, looking for a vibe-check. Most of them agreed that the fall 2023 season was going to usher in a return to tailoring, and that the overall mindset would lean into classicality and a renewed outlook on traditional elegance.
Self Publish, Be Happy opens a new space for photography in Italy
SPBH Space Milan opens on January 26, 2023. Conceived as a laboratory, gallery and social center founded by Self Publish, Be Happy, this original place will have a program of installations, workshops, talks and events through which to promote experimentation, collaboration and contamination between art, fashion and design. The first...
032c’s Fall 2023 Collection Was Called “Destiny’s Child,” But Its Inspiration Isn’t Who You Think
Though there was a definite grandma-core streak running through the fall men’s presentations, none were quite so story-specific as Maria Koch’s outing for 032c. Called Destiny’s Child, the collection was presented in the Peter Kilchmann gallery in the Marais district, where visitors were greeted by a video installation on loop and a Louise Bourgeois-adjacent spider lounging on a sofa. A literary reference to the writings of the Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard touched on leaping into the void, ignoring intention, and just trusting the outcome. More prosaically, it circled back to Koch’s mother who, for her 80th birthday, got her first tattoos: a circle, a triangle, a square, and a spider on her forearm.
Apple Martin on Attending Her First Fashion Show
Yesterday’s Chanel spring 2023 couture show in Paris was, unsurprisingly, a star-studded affair. A-listers such as Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard, and Vanessa Paradis were all in attendance. However, there was a new face among the celebrity-filled crowd. Apple Martin, the 18-year-old daughter of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, took in her first fashion show from the front row. “The Chanel Couture show was my first fashion experience, and I am so incredibly grateful to Chanel and their incredible team for having me,” says Martin. “It was so exciting to see the art in the designs, and the theme of the line emerge throughout the show.”
This New Ferragamo-Owned Milan Hotel Is Set to Be a Fashion Week Favorite
Any fashion folks who find themselves in the vast courtyard at the heart of the Portrait Milano hotel may experience a fleeting sense of déjà vu. Just four months ago, the 32,000-square-foot piazza was covered from corner to corner in sand, all colored the precise shade of sultry scarlet that has become the Ferragamo brand’s signature since it was taken over by the 27-year-old British wunderkind designer Maximilian Davis. Traipsing across its center—and under the arches of the colonnade skirting it—was a who’s who of It models toting the brand’s luxurious leather goods, in what served as one of the splashiest fashion debuts of the season.
62 dating green flags that shout ‘this one’s a keeper’
Gives you space, doesn’t use voicemail, is liked by dogs: our guide to the telltale signs that a relationship is the real deal
Caroline Constas Designed Her Own Dress for Her Classic New York City Wedding
Caroline Constas and William Chevalier Strother’s love story began during the pandemic, when the fashion designer and the real estate developer found themselves sheltering in place on opposite sides of the Atlantic: Caroline, in Greece, where her family is from, and Will, in his hometown of Santa Fe. Yet after being introduced by mutual friends, a relationship blossomed: over text, the two bonded over the challenges they both faced as entrepreneurs during COVID-19. “Our connection was intense and we found ourselves talking multiple times a day,” Caroline says. “In November 2020, when we were both back on the east coast, we immediately started seriously dating.”
Behind The Scenes At Couture Fashion Week With The Vogue France Team
That’s a wrap on another blockbuster Couture Fashion Week in Paris—but what’s it like to attend the shows as a Vogue France editor?. Watch as Head of Editorial Content Eugénie Trochu, Senior Market Editor Thomas Delage, and Social and Video Editor Hugo Compain take us from the office to the frow in this brand new fashion week vlog, exclusively for Vogue Club members…
Ruby Tandoh’s Latest Cookbook Is an Accessible and Stylish Ode to Real-Life Cooking
If you’ve logged your requisite man-hours staring fixedly at Great British Bake-Off reruns, you’ll need no introduction to Ruby Tandoh, the British baker and writer who was runner-up on the show’s fourth season. Since her time on Bake-Off, Tandoh has made a career of challenging long-held preconceptions within the food industry, writing about everything from sugar to fictional cooking with energy and depth.
How Yara Shahidi Got Her Modern Flapper Beauty for Dior’s Couture Show
When preparing to attend a couture show, there are myriad paths to take on the style front. Exaggerated? The better to echo the general air of the shows. Understated? Allowing the striking silhouettes to do the talking. Or—even better—a balance of the two? For Dior’s Spring 2023 Couture showing, Yara Shahidi played off of the collection’s inspiration, her woven tulle mini and trademark curls bringing to mind a contemporary flapper in the vein of Dior muse Josephine Baker.
Episode 2: 2023’s Mood Shift Has Officially Arrived!
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Market Editor Naomi Elizée is back with a brand-new episode of our monthly fashion series, The Tip-Off. Our talking points: A members-only roundup of what Vogue editors are shopping this month, plus: The celebrity-approved styling tip that will transform the way you wear denim in 2023…
Kin Coedel • Dyal Thak
DYAL THAK, in Tibetan means mutual ties, connection or “a common thread”. This series was created in 2021 on the Tibetan plateau and surrounding Tibetan Autonomous Regions, which is the home to various tribes of Tibetan nomads who have lived off the land for centuries. The series draws...
Usher’s Sleek Wardrobe for Paris Fashion Week Was “a Performance”
Everyone from Timothée Chalamet to J-Hope touched down in Paris last week to take in the new fall 2023 mens collections. But few delivered a sleek, designer-filled wardrobe throughout the week quite like Usher. Attending all of the big shows, from Louis Vuitton to Amiri, the singer brought forward a bold assortment of outfits for the occasion—complete with a fiery new orange hair color, no less. “It was a performance for me, to show up in my wardrobe,” says Usher.
Will Space-Age Protein Powder Change the Future of Food?
On the corner of 51st and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, the aroma of charcoal-burnished lamb hangs enticingly in the winter air above Midtown’s halal carts. Alas, I can’t stop for a snack. I have a reservation down the block at Le Bernardin, that temple of pristine French seafood helmed by Eric Ripert. Tonight, however, I’m not going for the delicate skate wing or sea trout. Ripert is the first chef in New York City to be cooking with Nature’s Fynd, which is not seafood at all, but a protein fermented from an extremophilic fungal microbe (Fusarium strain flavolapis or “yellow stone,” nicknamed Fy) discovered by NASA-funded scientists in an acidic hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
Valuables With Chloe Kim: The Olympian Shares Jewelry-Favorites
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In this new series, Vogue talks all things jewelry with some of our favorite people. From Vogue stylists to designers to artists, we’ll ask them to share with us their favorite jewelry box treasures. Read on to learn about their most sentimental pieces, what they’ve most recently purchased, where they shop, and what they are obsessing over.
Vogue100 and Christie’s Celebrated André Leon Talley’s Legacy at Couture Fashion Week
On a chilly Tuesday night in Paris, Vogue100 and Christie’s gathered André Leon Talley’s closest friends and fashion folk for an intimate celebration in honor of his highly anticipated estate sale. During the height of the Haute Couture debuts and just a few days following the anniversary of the esteemed Vogue editor and fashion extraordinaire’s passing, the festivities paid tribute to an icon and his lasting legacy.
Pomak • Mathieu Richer Mamousse
The windows of the cafe vibrate to the rhythm of the bass played by the impressive sound system installed in the center of the village of Ribnovo, in southern Bulgaria. The volume is hardly bearable, when the drums of the parade suddenly compete with them. Reikhan and Nevse appear surrounded...
Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Spring 2023 Couture Shows in Paris
Couture week is always major in Paris, but this season feels grander than usual. A slew of name-in-lights stars including Anya Taylor Joy, Jisoo from Blackpink, and Doja Cat are in town to attend the week’s big shows. And some are wearing couture pieces before they even hit the runways. Kylie Jenner caused a stir (or is that an uproar?) when she sported Daniel Roseberry’s lion head LBD for Schiaparelli in the front row. Follow along as Phil Oh heads to all the top shows at the spring 2023 couture in Paris.
