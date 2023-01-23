Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
Collection
Whenever conventional wisdom would have told John Alexander Skelton to take a certain path, he’s gone the other way. Despite the launchpad promised by his prize-winning Central Saint Martins graduate collection in 2016, he instead chose to scale his brand up slowly and modestly, primarily working made-to-order and with a carefully-managed list of around two dozen stockists. And over the past few years, his presentations—more like happenings, in fact, involving as they have everything from a lock-in at a 350-year-old pub, to a roof-raising recital from Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood, to an eerie procession through a church crypt—have garnered him increasing buzz as an under-the-radar talent within London’s menswear ecosystem. This season, he decided to scale things back a little, opting for an exhibition of photographs and a film.
Caroline Constas Designed Her Own Dress for Her Classic New York City Wedding
Caroline Constas and William Chevalier Strother’s love story began during the pandemic, when the fashion designer and the real estate developer found themselves sheltering in place on opposite sides of the Atlantic: Caroline, in Greece, where her family is from, and Will, in his hometown of Santa Fe. Yet after being introduced by mutual friends, a relationship blossomed: over text, the two bonded over the challenges they both faced as entrepreneurs during COVID-19. “Our connection was intense and we found ourselves talking multiple times a day,” Caroline says. “In November 2020, when we were both back on the east coast, we immediately started seriously dating.”
Self Publish, Be Happy opens a new space for photography in Italy
SPBH Space Milan opens on January 26, 2023. Conceived as a laboratory, gallery and social center founded by Self Publish, Be Happy, this original place will have a program of installations, workshops, talks and events through which to promote experimentation, collaboration and contamination between art, fashion and design. The first...
Inside Palm Heights, the A-List’s New Favourite Winter Escape
Close to midnight on New Year’s Eve, after a lobster and caviar dinner, the theme tune from The White Lotus erupted from the speakers at Palm Heights, Grand Cayman. It sent happy chills down everyone’s spines because it so perfectly embodied the fantasy we had all been living in for the past two weeks. (Only without the lingering feeling that something bad was about to happen. Well, apart from the inevitable: having to go home at the end of our stay.)
Will Space-Age Protein Powder Change the Future of Food?
On the corner of 51st and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, the aroma of charcoal-burnished lamb hangs enticingly in the winter air above Midtown’s halal carts. Alas, I can’t stop for a snack. I have a reservation down the block at Le Bernardin, that temple of pristine French seafood helmed by Eric Ripert. Tonight, however, I’m not going for the delicate skate wing or sea trout. Ripert is the first chef in New York City to be cooking with Nature’s Fynd, which is not seafood at all, but a protein fermented from an extremophilic fungal microbe (Fusarium strain flavolapis or “yellow stone,” nicknamed Fy) discovered by NASA-funded scientists in an acidic hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
Tone Shift: 9 Trends from the Fall 2023 Menswear Collections
There was a tone shift this season at the menswear shows. In advance of the collections, I spoke to some of my favorite menswear prophets and experts, looking for a vibe-check. Most of them agreed that the fall 2023 season was going to usher in a return to tailoring, and that the overall mindset would lean into classicality and a renewed outlook on traditional elegance.
Fendi Couture’s Pearlescent Eyes Are a “Simple and Pure” Touch
Today inside Paris’s Palais Brongniart, guests including Kerry Washington, Milly Alcock, and Rita Ora filed into a futuristic oval room for Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show. Their first glimpse of the collection featured glistening gazes that mirrored the pearl drops and pavé jewels swinging from the ears of models like Lineisy Montero and América González.
How Yara Shahidi Got Her Modern Flapper Beauty for Dior’s Couture Show
When preparing to attend a couture show, there are myriad paths to take on the style front. Exaggerated? The better to echo the general air of the shows. Understated? Allowing the striking silhouettes to do the talking. Or—even better—a balance of the two? For Dior’s Spring 2023 Couture showing, Yara Shahidi played off of the collection’s inspiration, her woven tulle mini and trademark curls bringing to mind a contemporary flapper in the vein of Dior muse Josephine Baker.
At Fotografiska, a New Hip-Hop Exhibition Sees That Women Aren’t Left Behind
Fifty years ago, in New York City, a Jamaican-American teenager named Cindy Campbell asked her older brother to DJ at the block party she was hosting to raise money for a new back-to-school wardrobe. She made and distributed flyers inviting people to the recreation room of their West Bronx apartment building, promoting her brother by his new stage name: DJ Kool Herc. It was August of 1973, New York City was bankrupt and the Bronx was burning as landlords torched their own buildings for insurance money, and there, at that party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, many say that hip-hop was born. In the decades since, the Black and Latinx youth culture movement that blossomed during a period of immense economic and political distress in the city—when unemployment hit a record high and thousands were displaced from their homes—has transformed into one of the biggest global phenomenons of the last century.
Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Spring 2023 Couture Shows in Paris
Couture week is always major in Paris, but this season feels grander than usual. A slew of name-in-lights stars including Anya Taylor Joy, Jisoo from Blackpink, and Doja Cat are in town to attend the week’s big shows. And some are wearing couture pieces before they even hit the runways. Kylie Jenner caused a stir (or is that an uproar?) when she sported Daniel Roseberry’s lion head LBD for Schiaparelli in the front row. Follow along as Phil Oh heads to all the top shows at the spring 2023 couture in Paris.
How to Buy Art That Will Hang in Your Home Forever
Buying art can be one of the most difficult parts of decorating a home. It’s an object of permanence that’s difficult to switch up should your tastes change, and often a pricey object at that: original works often require a financial investment. Then, there’s the assumption that you must possess a prerequisite knowledge to choose the “right” piece, compounded by the potentially intimidating settings of galleries or convention-center art fairs. All in all—it’s hard not to feel daunted by the process. “Sometimes you can feel a bit excluded from art,” Kate Bryan, head of collections for Soho House, admits.
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0