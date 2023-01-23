ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Close Roads and Cause Lane Shifts

NJ American Water will be installing water service replacements on South Park Drive in Haddon Heights from Monday Jan. 30 through Friday Feb. 10. Daily work hours will run from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a full lane closure of South Park Drive between Glenview and Bellmawr...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Who Fled Fatal Crash Scene Gets Sentence In South Jersey

A 27-year-old Camden man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said. The sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with another car that had crossed the center lines, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Christopher...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Timber Creek Dog Park to Modify Hours for Maintenance

(Cherry Hill, NJ) – From Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, the Timbercreek Dog Park will have modified hours while the Camden County Parks Department addresses erosion issues and tree work in the fenced portion of the park. The park will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each...
CAMDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT

On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
WOODBURY, NJ
Shore News Network

14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Two bald eagle eggs spotted on New Jersey farm's nest cam

Fans of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam will have a pair of eggs to keep tabs on in the coming weeks as they wait for the chicks to hatch at the New Jersey nature preserve. The livestream of the nest in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County now shows two eggs in the nest. The first egg popped up earlier this month.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 kids seriously hurt after being hit by car in Atlantic City

Two children were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Atlantic City, authorities said. The 10-year-old and 14-year-old were hit by southbound vehicle at the corner of Maryland and Magellan avenues as they tried to cross just before 8:15 a.m., Atlantic City police said in a statement.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

