Read full article on original website
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Femprov workshop addresses diversity, representation and inclusivity in improv industry
The Central Florida improvisational community gathered on Monday to attend Femprov, a student-run workshop where they learned the significance of inclusivity and diversity in the improv community. Halley Spencer and Emily Broker, UCF graduate students and members of The Improv Academy, held the workshop during the Central Florida Improv Community...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
New UCF club creates safe space for LGBTQ minority students
Over 30 students attended Color Me Queer's first meeting of the year on Thursday near the Reflecting Pond. Led by sophomore clinical psychology major Jayla Morgan, the club met and set up blankets, games and music under the sunset. The meeting covered introductions and discussions about the future plans of the club.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF researchers create $1.25 million project to address special education shortages
UCF researchers said they aim to alleviate Florida’s shortages of both special education teachers and school psychologists with a new $1.25 million project. Project CENTRAL is the continuation of previous work by Co-Principal Investigators Mary Little, Dena Slanda and Oliver Edwards. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs, the project will assist local educators by giving them enhanced education and preparation.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
All UCF students now have access to MATLAB and more
All students now have campuswide access to MathWorks' suite of products, according to an email sent by UCF on Jan. 17. MATLAB, Simulink and additional MathWorks products are now available to be accessed on and off campus and on any device to support all UCF researchers, educators and students, according to the email.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF bowling club's standout freshman has bowled since he was a toddler
The UCF bowling club placed second in this past weekend's Southeastern Shoutout tournament, and a big reason for that is because one of their newest members placed sixth as an individual. Freshman computer science major Zachary Bice has been bowling since he was 2 years old. According to Kids Health,...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Three takeaways from UCF's 82-71 loss to No. 3 Houston
The home crowd reached a fever pitch after a 3-pointer from senior guard C.J. Kelly cut Houston's lead to three with 14:37 left to play. On the ensuing possession, Houston freshman Jarace Walker drove to the basket, where fellow freshman Taylor Hendricks was waiting for him. As Walker left his feet to shoot, Hendricks leapt with him and drew a defensive foul — his fourth of the game.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF men's basketball drops third straight in 82-71 loss to Houston
Chants of “ref, you suck” echoed through Addition Financial Arena as freshman forward Taylor Hendricks picked up his fourth foul with 14:06 left in the contest. This would be a major turning point in UCF’s loss to Houston on Wednesday as head coach Johnny Dawkins voiced his displeasure with the call and was given a technical foul. After this, Houston never looked back.
Comments / 0