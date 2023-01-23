Read full article on original website
Update: South Kīhei Road, Baldwin Beach Park, Central Maui Landfill remain closed
Baldwin Beach Park, Central Maui Landfill, S. Kīhei Road remain closed due to flooding. A portion of South Kīhei Road, Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia and the Central Maui Landfill will remain closed overnight, while officials assess damages from flooding caused by heavy rains that occurred Friday, Jan. 27.
Waiehu Municipal Golf Course closed due to flooding
The Waiehu Municipal Golf Course closed on Thursday morning, Jan. 26 due to flooding. The National Weather Service reported that 0.64 inch of rain fell in the 12 hours ending at 11 a.m. Thursday. The County of Maui Parks and Recreation Department will assess conditions before determining when the course...
Heavy rains result in broken 2-inch water line in Kula, Maui
Due to heavy rains, a 2-inch water line broke and is running through a drain culvert on Kula Highway and Lower Kula Road. The Maui County of Water Supply reports that four houses will experience a water service outage through tomorrow morning as a result of the break. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
Breaking: Maui firefighter hospitalized in critical condition after being swept in storm drain
The County of Main issued a statement on Friday evening after a Maui firefighter was swept by flood waters down a storm drain while responding to flooded residences in South Maui. County officials issued the following statement following the incident:. This afternoon a County of Maui firefighter responding with a...
Presentation on “Maui’s Coastal Water Quality: A Six Year Assessment ” Feb. 1, 2023
Hui O Ka Wai Ola has been keeping track of changes in water quality on Maui since 2016. Their data supports the efforts of the Department of Health to maintain a long-term record of nearshore water quality to inform efforts by state agencies and local nonprofit groups, like the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, to reduce pollution impacts around the island.
Maui bicycle shop owner watches Makawao store ‘go up in flames’
Upcountry resident Aaron “Moose” Reichert awoke a little after midnight Tuesday to a call that said his bicycle shop was on fire. He raced down to Krank Cycles in Makawao to watch everything he’s put his “heart and soul into go up in flames.”. “My heart’s...
UPDATE: Chinese New Year Lion Dance, at lower parking area of Kalana O Maui building
Chinese New Year Lion Dance moved to lower parking area at Kalana O Maui. Because of current weather conditions, the Chinese New Year Lion Dance this morning will be moved to the lower parking area under Kalana O Maui, County Building. Overnight rainfall has saturated the front lawn. Previous Post:...
Fire causes $1 million in damage to commercial building in Makawao
A structure fire reported on Monday night in Makawao caused an estimated $1,000,000 in damage to a commercial building and $200,000 in damage to its contents. The fire was reported at 11:13 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2023 at the 1100 block of Makawao Avenue. Personnel from the Maui Fire Department’s...
Project Graduation funding available for public and private high schools
An informational meeting for Project Graduation 2023 will be held virtually at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, for interested Maui County public and private high schools. Maui County has allotted $41,700 for the program aimed at promoting alcohol and drug-free graduation celebrations after commencement. Maui Economic Opportunity is administering the program.
PVC pipes resembling improvised explosive devices discovered during crash investigation
Maui police evacuated nearby residents and closed area streets following a single vehicle accident in which police, while conducting a crash investigation, discovered two PVC pipes resembling improvised explosive devices within the involved vehicle. The incident was reported at around 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on the 600 block...
Update: Police respond to terroristic threatening incident in Wailuku
The Maui Police Department has classified this morning’s incident at the Kalana O Maui County Building, as a first degree terroristic threatening incident, which is a Class C felony. The investigation is continuing. Update: 12:34 p.m., Jan. 25, 2023. Maui County officials have issued a statement following an investigation...
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Jan. 26-Feb. 1
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, find our comprehensive listing HERE. The Rascals, featuring Gene Cornish and Felix Cavaliere, are two of the founders of the legendary rock n’ roll band that started 57 years ago who will be performing Thursday, Feb. 2. With help from No. 1 songs like Good Lovin’, Groovin’, A Beautiful Morning, I’ve Been Lonely Too Long, People Got To Be Free and How Can I Be Sure, The Rascals sold over 30 million records and helped to redefine music.
Council to consider veto override of a bill seeking an interactive cultural overlay map
The Maui County Council will consider overriding former Mayor Michael Victorino’s veto of a bill to establish a cultural overlay map and improved permit review process during its meeting on Friday. Councilmember Shane Sinenci said he introduced Bill 154 to prevent the desecration of burials and cultural resources that...
Mayor issues congratulatory certificate to George Kahumoku Jr.
George Kahumoku Jr. was presented with a Certificate of Congratulations from Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. during his 72nd birthday party at Tanteʻs Island Cuisine in Kahului on Saturday. The certificate congratulates the Grammy award winner on receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts....
Maui cohort formed to help address the shortage of Licensed Practical Nurses
Kaiser Permanente, UNITE Here! Local 5, and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College today announced the launch of their Practical Nurse Trainee Program, an 18-month program for current Kaiser Permanente employees who wish to pursue a career in the nursing field. The program’s inaugural cohort consists of 18 students,...
Adaptations Dance Theater presents Flamingos, Starlings & O’opu
Adaptations Dance Theater presents Flamingos, Starlings & O’opu, a sensory-friendly performance on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at the Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku. This outdoor performance is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to children with sensory sensitivities and their families. Flamingos, Starlings & O’opu consists of three,...
