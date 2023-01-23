For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, find our comprehensive listing HERE. The Rascals, featuring Gene Cornish and Felix Cavaliere, are two of the founders of the legendary rock n’ roll band that started 57 years ago who will be performing Thursday, Feb. 2. With help from No. 1 songs like Good Lovin’, Groovin’, A Beautiful Morning, I’ve Been Lonely Too Long, People Got To Be Free and How Can I Be Sure, The Rascals sold over 30 million records and helped to redefine music.

LAHAINA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO