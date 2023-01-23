ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Spartan Speak: Indiana exposes some of Michigan State's flaws in 13-point win

By Graham Couch and Chris Solari, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

In the midst of a condensed schedule, the podcast returns following Michigan State's loss at Indiana on Sunday. Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch and Detroit Free Press beat writer Chris Solari discuss the Spartans' 82-69 loss to the Hoosiers, including:

Plus, a discussion on the rotation, or lack thereof, and how some of next year's freshmen might fit in.

Click HERE if the podcast doesn't play for you at the top.

Subscribe to Spartan Speak on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Spartan Speak: Indiana exposes some of Michigan State's flaws in 13-point win

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy