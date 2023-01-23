ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU women's soccer adds transfer goalkeeper

(Ames) -- Iowa State women’s soccer has added transfer goalkeeper Haley Woodward. Woodward played the last two seasons at Houston and started 16 matches, finishing with 70 saves and a .745 save percentage. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska

Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program

LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Iowa State volleyball adds Jones to coaching staff

(Ames) -- Iowa State volleyball has announced the addition of Ciara Jones to the coaching staff. Jones will serve as an assistant coach after spending the past two seasons as an assistant at Oklahoma. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
AMES, IA
KETV.com

Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (1/25): Iowa State rolls, Sundell shines in K-State loss

(KMAland) -- Iowa State had no trouble with TCU in a blowout win while Serena Sundell balled out in a Kansas State loss. Iowa State (14-4, 6-2): The Cyclones cruised to a 75-35 win over TCU (6-13, 0-8). Ashley Joens had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds while Morgan Kane and Denae Fritz had 13 points apiece. Lexi Donarski also cracked double figures with 10 points while also handing out seven assists.
AMES, IA
New York Post

St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton

St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

East Mills dominates Riverside en route to fourth straight victory

(Oakland) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to four with a 53-29 rout of Riverside (6-12) Friday. The Wolverines (13-4) completed a perfect 3-0 week in which they beat Stanton, Clarinda and Riverside. “It’s tough to play three [games] in a week,” Moreno said. “We started off...
RIVERSIDE, IA
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Youthful Council Bluffs wrestling exceeding expectations in first year

(Council Bluffs) -- The first year of the Council Bluffs Community School District wrestling program has been a success in the eyes of co-head coach Mike Quaas. "We were concerned going in, but our girls have shocked us," Quaas said. "We're leaps and bounds ahead of where we thought we would be. It's gone really well."
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous

LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE

