FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
kmaland.com
College Wrestling Scoreboard (1/27): ISU beats OU, Iowa falls to Penn State
(KMAland) -- Iowa State rolled through Oklahoma while Iowa lost to Penn State in a 1 vs. 2 matchup in regional college wrestling on Friday.
247Sports
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
Confident giant killer No. 12 Iowa State visits Missouri
After beating five Top 25 teams so far this season, No. 12 Iowa State will roll into Saturday’s SEC/Big 12
kmaland.com
ISU women's soccer adds transfer goalkeeper
(Ames) -- Iowa State women’s soccer has added transfer goalkeeper Haley Woodward. Woodward played the last two seasons at Houston and started 16 matches, finishing with 70 saves and a .745 save percentage. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
Football World Reacts To What Dylan Raiola Said About Nebraska
In December, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he was decommitting from Ohio State. It didn't take long for fans to name Nebraska as a potential landing spot. During an interview with Chad Simmons of On3, Raiola shared his thoughts on Nebraska. "Nebraska is Nebraska," ...
247Sports
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program
LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
kmaland.com
Iowa State volleyball adds Jones to coaching staff
(Ames) -- Iowa State volleyball has announced the addition of Ciara Jones to the coaching staff. Jones will serve as an assistant coach after spending the past two seasons as an assistant at Oklahoma. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
247Sports
Late Kick: Nebraska will make a big jump forward in 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate explains how due to Nebraska claiming Jeff Sims he believes the Cornhuskers will improve mightily next season.
KETV.com
Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (1/25): Iowa State rolls, Sundell shines in K-State loss
(KMAland) -- Iowa State had no trouble with TCU in a blowout win while Serena Sundell balled out in a Kansas State loss. Iowa State (14-4, 6-2): The Cyclones cruised to a 75-35 win over TCU (6-13, 0-8). Ashley Joens had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds while Morgan Kane and Denae Fritz had 13 points apiece. Lexi Donarski also cracked double figures with 10 points while also handing out seven assists.
St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton
St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
kmaland.com
East Mills dominates Riverside en route to fourth straight victory
(Oakland) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to four with a 53-29 rout of Riverside (6-12) Friday. The Wolverines (13-4) completed a perfect 3-0 week in which they beat Stanton, Clarinda and Riverside. “It’s tough to play three [games] in a week,” Moreno said. “We started off...
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (1/27): St. Albert sweeps city titles, AL's Olsen, LC's Renshaw grab individual championships
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert swept their way to city championships while AL and LC took individual titles in KMAland bowling on Friday. The Falcons had 3212 pins to win the event ahead of Lewis Central (2933), Abraham Lincoln (2878) and Thomas Jefferson (2278). AL’s Bennett Olsen claimed the city...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
kmaland.com
Youthful Council Bluffs wrestling exceeding expectations in first year
(Council Bluffs) -- The first year of the Council Bluffs Community School District wrestling program has been a success in the eyes of co-head coach Mike Quaas. "We were concerned going in, but our girls have shocked us," Quaas said. "We're leaps and bounds ahead of where we thought we would be. It's gone really well."
Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous
LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
