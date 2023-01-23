ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Washington Examiner

Kari Lake raking in millions following Arizona election loss

Arizona's Kari Lake, the self-described "Donald Trump with softer edges," may have been defeated in November, but she has been working hard ever since, leveraging her loss into a multimillion-dollar windfall. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, 2022, Lake raised $2.5 million in her quest to overturn the election results....
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’

PHOENIX – Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office. Mayes on Thursday called a number of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s lawsuits, including the one challenging President...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

After election losses, Ariz. Republicans will choose a new leader. Will they also choose a new path?

Arizona Republican Party officials are slated to elect a new leader Jan. 28 who will attempt to heal the fractured political organization — or drive a wedge deeper into it. The party’s recent schism has critics, including many Republicans, blaming current party chair Kelli Ward for over-focusing on former President Trump and baseless allegations of election fraud, contributing to high-profile election losses in 2020 and 2022.
NBC San Diego

Arizona's GOP Lawmakers Vote to Shield Themselves From Public Records Laws

Arizona’s Republican-controlled Legislature approved a measure this week exempting itself from the state’s public records law and authorizing the destruction of all emails sent or received by lawmakers and their staff after 90 days. The new rules adopted by both GOP-led chambers effectively shield members and their staff...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Hobbs Allegedly Withheld Evidence in Hamadeh Trial, AG Changes Election Unit

Amid allegations that Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs withheld evidence last year as secretary of state during an election trial regarding the state attorney general race, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes is shifting the focus of the AG’s election integrity unit to voter suppression. Former Arizona Assistant Attorney...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Kari Lake’s campaign may be over, but the grift goes on

Opinion: Ever wonder why Kari Lake won’t just concede and go away? Turns out election denial is a lucrative business. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks during an Arizona Republican election night gathering at Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on Nov. 8, 2022. It’s been nearly three months now...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Fear and loathing in the Arizona legislature

The Republicans who run our state legislature are terrified. They’re terrified that their policy proposals are deeply unpopular. Terrified of facing even a tiny bit of accountability. Terrified of anyone knowing what they’re doing or who they’re talking to.  They’re terrified of being forced to work with Democrats. Terrified of compromising even a little bit […] The post Fear and loathing in the Arizona legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

AZ Democrats take another stab at ratifying Equal Rights Amendment

Arizona Democrats are taking another stab at ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment 100 years in the making. State Rep. Laura Terech says this should be a bipartisan effort. “Since Sandra Day O’Connor’s first introduction of the ERA this resolution has been introduced again and again and again to no avail," Terech said.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party

Hundreds of red, white and blue balloons were suspended over the massive ballroom inside the swanky Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in the early morning hours of Nov. 9.  But rather than fall onto a joyous crowd of Republicans cheering on their candidates in the midst of a “red tsunami” sweeping GOP candidates to victory […] The post ‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence

Street signs and a doormat posted outside former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office refer to him as “Sheriff Joe.” He hasn’t held the position in six years, but he still sometimes slips into the present tense. “I am the sheriff for this county,” Arpaio said in an October interview, before switching back to speaking […] The post Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
TUCSON, AZ
Fronteras Desk

An argument for the protection of geoglyphs in Arizona

Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. An odd phenomena has been making headlines of late, as researchers and archaeologists discovered 168 new geoglyphs in Peru. Drone and aerial photography is changing the game when it comes to these kinds of discoveries. The images they...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona is not out of water, despite all those headlines you might read

Opinion: Recent headlines might leave you with the impression that Arizona is a poor water steward. Here’s how our state must counter the narrative. The national press has had a field day with two not-so-positive Arizona water stories. About 500 homes in the unincorporated community of Rio Verde Foothills...
ARIZONA STATE

