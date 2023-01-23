Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake raking in millions following Arizona election loss
Arizona's Kari Lake, the self-described "Donald Trump with softer edges," may have been defeated in November, but she has been working hard ever since, leveraging her loss into a multimillion-dollar windfall. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, 2022, Lake raised $2.5 million in her quest to overturn the election results....
ABC 15 News
Audit of Maricopa County finds 'Disaffected Republicans' a major factor in GOP statewide losses
PHOENIX — Everyone wants work to be double-checked. That’s exactly what Larry Moore and Benny White of The Audit Guys did by conducting an analysis of the 2022 election using the cast vote record, a digital copy of all 1.5 million ballots cast in November. Moore is the...
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’
PHOENIX – Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office. Mayes on Thursday called a number of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s lawsuits, including the one challenging President...
AZFamily
Arizona GOP lawmakers vote to allow deleting emails, texts after 90 days
Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with murder for overdose deaths. A new bill in the Arizona Senate would have drug dealers be charged with first-degree murder for overdose deaths linked to fentanyl. Arizona Democratic Party chair race will decide the future of the party. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
roselawgroupreporter.com
After election losses, Ariz. Republicans will choose a new leader. Will they also choose a new path?
Arizona Republican Party officials are slated to elect a new leader Jan. 28 who will attempt to heal the fractured political organization — or drive a wedge deeper into it. The party’s recent schism has critics, including many Republicans, blaming current party chair Kelli Ward for over-focusing on former President Trump and baseless allegations of election fraud, contributing to high-profile election losses in 2020 and 2022.
NBC San Diego
Arizona's GOP Lawmakers Vote to Shield Themselves From Public Records Laws
Arizona’s Republican-controlled Legislature approved a measure this week exempting itself from the state’s public records law and authorizing the destruction of all emails sent or received by lawmakers and their staff after 90 days. The new rules adopted by both GOP-led chambers effectively shield members and their staff...
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs Allegedly Withheld Evidence in Hamadeh Trial, AG Changes Election Unit
Amid allegations that Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs withheld evidence last year as secretary of state during an election trial regarding the state attorney general race, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes is shifting the focus of the AG’s election integrity unit to voter suppression. Former Arizona Assistant Attorney...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kari Lake’s campaign may be over, but the grift goes on
Opinion: Ever wonder why Kari Lake won’t just concede and go away? Turns out election denial is a lucrative business. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks during an Arizona Republican election night gathering at Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on Nov. 8, 2022. It’s been nearly three months now...
Fear and loathing in the Arizona legislature
The Republicans who run our state legislature are terrified. They’re terrified that their policy proposals are deeply unpopular. Terrified of facing even a tiny bit of accountability. Terrified of anyone knowing what they’re doing or who they’re talking to. They’re terrified of being forced to work with Democrats. Terrified of compromising even a little bit […] The post Fear and loathing in the Arizona legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive order to form 12-person prison oversight commission
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order on Wednesday establishing a commission overseeing the state’s prison system. The commission will be comprised of 12 members and is designed to ensure both prisoners and prison workers receive safe and humane treatment in Arizona’s correctional facilities.
kjzz.org
AZ Democrats take another stab at ratifying Equal Rights Amendment
Arizona Democrats are taking another stab at ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment 100 years in the making. State Rep. Laura Terech says this should be a bipartisan effort. “Since Sandra Day O’Connor’s first introduction of the ERA this resolution has been introduced again and again and again to no avail," Terech said.
‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party
Hundreds of red, white and blue balloons were suspended over the massive ballroom inside the swanky Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in the early morning hours of Nov. 9. But rather than fall onto a joyous crowd of Republicans cheering on their candidates in the midst of a “red tsunami” sweeping GOP candidates to victory […] The post ‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence
Street signs and a doormat posted outside former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office refer to him as “Sheriff Joe.” He hasn’t held the position in six years, but he still sometimes slips into the present tense. “I am the sheriff for this county,” Arpaio said in an October interview, before switching back to speaking […] The post Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How many Republican voters in Maricopa County chose Katie Hobbs over Kari Lake?
When Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race in November, political experts generally agreed it was because she alienated Republican-leaning voters. A new analysis puts hard numbers on that phenomenon, showing Maricopa County voters who backed GOP candidates in less prominent races shunned Lake. Those decisions made a profound...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
Fronteras Desk
An argument for the protection of geoglyphs in Arizona
Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. An odd phenomena has been making headlines of late, as researchers and archaeologists discovered 168 new geoglyphs in Peru. Drone and aerial photography is changing the game when it comes to these kinds of discoveries. The images they...
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona is not out of water, despite all those headlines you might read
Opinion: Recent headlines might leave you with the impression that Arizona is a poor water steward. Here’s how our state must counter the narrative. The national press has had a field day with two not-so-positive Arizona water stories. About 500 homes in the unincorporated community of Rio Verde Foothills...
