Read full article on original website
Related
This U.S. Ski Resort Surpassed the $300 Barrier For a Single-Day Lift Ticket
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Over the weekend, walk-up single-day lift ticket rates at Arizona’s 777-skiable-acre Snowbowl, north of Flagstaff, came in at $309 a pop. That’s not for a season pass, or even a multi-day ticket. It’s for one day of skiing on the resort’s 55 runs and eight lifts.
When Hikers Die, Why Are We So Quick to Judge?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On November 20, 2022, 19-year-old Emily Sotelo set out on a solo hike on New Hampshire’s Franconia Ridge. Her mom watched her disappear up the trail, expecting to meet up with Emily later that day at a prearranged spot.
A Powder Day Can Be Deadly—Even In-bounds. Here’s How to Stay Safe.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On December 21, patrollers at Colorado’s Steamboat Resort erected warning signs across the mountain for the throngs of skiers and snowboarders attracted by historically deep powder. The fluffy snowdrifts had transformed every hole and depression on the mountain—specifically the moats surrounding trees—into deadly traps. The placards warned visitors that they could suffocate in one of these holes.
Backpacker’s Top Ultralight Hiking Stories of 2022
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. For a lot of hikers, the secret to a good trip is simple: carry less. Over the past decade, we’ve seen ultralight backpacking go more and more mainstream, as major gear manufacturers have dived into the lightweight market. The result has been a groundswell of new toothbrush-cutters trying to find their way into the lighter side of the hobby.
How to Go Ultralight Without Packing Your Fears
Going ultralight isn’t for everyone. Whittling down your pack weight requires careful planning and accepting a few tradeoffs. In general, those concessions are luxuries like camp chairs, roomy tents, or spare clothing. But sometimes, saving pack weight feels like it requires making high-consequence decisions, like paring down a first aid kit or swapping for a lighter (but less insulating) sleeping bag. But it is possible to reduce your pack weight without packing your fears along with your gear. Here are a few tried-and-true ways to test your gear and learn new skills that will lead to newfound confidence—and a lighter backpack—the next time you head into the backcountry.
How to Keep Bike Commuting All Winter Long
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Now that I’m back in my office, post-pandemic, I’m back on a commuter bike most days. My office is about four miles away from home, but if I take the long way around and add in an extra hill I can stretch it into a 30-minute ride in the morning and another 30-minute ride on the way home.
Check Out These Photos of Mammoth Mountain’s Enormous Snowpack
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The massive dichotomy between the snow-rich and snow-poor areas of ski country is growing larger by the day—case in point, Vermont’s Mad River Glen just shuttered due to lack of snow while the Mountain West and Far West are getting buried. Perhaps nowhere is it more evident than at Mammoth Mountain, California, where it started snowing in late October and basically hasn’t stopped.
This Is the Best Winter Ever to Visit Yosemite National Park. Here’s Why.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California has had a hell of a year, with a series of storms that have caused record flooding and forced thousands to evacuate their homes. Many have struggled, but part of the state has experienced a silver, or winter white, lining. In Yosemite National Park, one of America’s most popular natural treasuries, the storms have delivered epic winter conditions. This means that if you want to gaze up at El Capitan in solitude or like to cross-country ski, hike, snowshoe, and see raging waterfalls, you’re in luck.
The 10 Best Cookbooks for Skiers
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. At 352 pages, Alpine Cooking serves as both a gorgeous cookbook and food writer Meredith Erickson’s travelog. Erickson has traveled extensively through the Italian Alps, France, Austria, and Switzerland, and all the while she collected recipes and stories. The resulting book is lush with telltale dishes like schnitzel and strudel, as well as photographs and tales that bring the region to life on the page. $50, Penguin Random House.
The Best Food and Wine Festivals to Plan Your Ski Trip Around
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. How to make a day on the slopes even more perfect? Pair it with a wintry festival, and let the fun continue long after après. From beer events to wine fêtes and pretty much everything in between, these celebrations will fill your cup (and plate). Plus, you might nab a few celebrity chefs’ autographs along the way.
California’s Snowpack Is Soaring. Here’s What That Means for Pacific Crest Trail Hikers.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s snowy winter could mean trouble for thru-hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail. According to current measurements, the northern Sierra Nevada range currently has 173 percent of the...
A Longtime Surf Competition Went Virtual During the Pandemic. Organizers Kept It That Way.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Last winter, Hawaiian surfer Kuiookalani Young spent more time riding his bicycle than his surfboard. Young, 23, pedaled across Oahu’s North Shore on a borrowed bike, desperately trying to obtain video clips taken by local photographers of him surfing the thumping waves. He needed to submit footage of his best rides to convince a panel of judges that he was among the best surfers in the world. But with no budget for a film crew, he had to get scrappy, and that meant trying to get footage from people who had filmed him surfing by chance.
A Very Serious List of Ways to Carry Water on a Run
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. If you run far enough, you might find it useful to carry some water with you—as opposed to, say, stopping in at a 7-Eleven or a Starbucks to acquire water. And if you ask around, you’ll find that there are many, many ways you can transport water on your person. Here are just a few options for your consideration.
A Snowboarder Left the Scene of a Deadly Ski Crash. His Punishment? A $500 Fine.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Colorado snowboarder has been found guilty of leaving the scene of a fatal collision with a skier on Eldora Mountain, the Daily Camera reported last week. The incident occurred on November 30, 2021.
Nature Journal: Late winter a great time to spot native orchid species
Earlier this week, my daughter, Quintin, and I walked down the creek below our place. After the recent cold weather, the mild temperatures and sunny woodlands were a delight. Our German shorthaired pointers — all five of them — were so excited to get out and do something they raced up and down the trail, constantly coming back, as shorthairs do, to make sure we were following in the appropriate manner. ...
Atmospheric Rivers Pound California, Closing Multiple Parks and Recreation Sites
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Atmospheric rivers are wreaking havoc in Northern and central California, causing unprecedented flooding and mudslides and prompting the closure of many state and regional parks. These weather events are impacting national parks in the region as well.
Help Is on the Way for Colorado’s Search and Rescue Teams
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It’s a new year—and the busiest search and rescue system in the country is getting a little extra help. On January 1, a new law took effect...
ENO TravelNest Hammock + Straps Combo Makes It Easier Than Ever to Hammock
Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc. (ENO), the leader in responsibly made hammocks and hammock accessories to help you explore, connect, and relax, unveils the TravelNest Hammock + Straps Combo, making its high-quality, bestselling hammocks more affordable and accessible than ever before. This hammock and straps combo, a first for the company, will quickly become your go-to hammock for any adventure.
This Midlayer Killed My Fleece
Mountain Hardwear’s Kor Airshell Warm Jacket ($200) confuses me. I’ve been wearing it almost daily for more than two months now, and I still don’t know what it is. Is it a windbreaker? A shell? A midlayer? The more I wear it, the more I realize that it is a little bit of all those things. It was my favorite layer as the weather turned cold and we’ve gone into the heart of winter, single handedly replacing the fleece and light puffy jackets I used to rely on.
I Finally Found Merino Winter Gear That Doesn’t Fall Apart in a Year
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Apparel made of 100 percent merino wool is great for winter activity—until it isn’t. It insulates, wicks, and dries admirably, as well as mitigates odors—up to the day your fingers pop through the tops of gloves. Or shirts and leggings develop random holes and start opening at the seams. Even your favorite hat might sprout unwanted ventilation spots. Those wardrobe malfunctions can happen suddenly, and often too soon after purchasing.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0