ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message

By Kevin Harrish
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3u2P_0kOVqxU700

It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh year with the program. But after back-to-back wins in The Game, it seems like Harbaugh is getting a little confident.

Over the weekend, linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker in the 2025 recruiting class out of Georgia was visiting the Michigan Wolverines and posted a picture with Jim Harbaugh in the Michigan head coach’s office. It seemed like a normal enough photo, but as Jordan Strack of WTOL 11 points out, Harbaugh has a very interesting book sitting on his desk.

“This man Jim Harbaugh has a book on his coffee table called ‘everything great about Ohio State’ — every page is blank,” Strack pointed out on twitter.

Naturally, the news of this went viral, and the college football world had plenty to say about Harbaugh’s hilarious troll of Ohio State.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines have now won back-to-back games against the Buckeyes. Next season, they’ll be going for three-straight wins in the rivalry, and they’ll get to host Ohio State in Ann Arbor, as well.

[ Jordan Strack ]

The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 36

Capt. Obvious
4d ago

Stupid clown 🤡🤡 ,,, is 2 and 5 against buckeyes and 1 and 6 with 6 straight losses in bowl games !!😂😂😂😂🤡🤡! go blew or yellow 😂😂😂😂

Reply
21
Danny Crawford
4d ago

Sounds like he finally proved he can't read or write,ppfff daaaa That's why Denver didn't offer him a contract...they new! lol

Reply
19
Janes McGraw
4d ago

Yea but Michigan coach has to get passed the NCAA investigation cause it could be was with out there coach for at leas 6 games so we’ll see with happens

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday

A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week.  On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news

While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement

For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend

Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.  The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."  In the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Jets news

Earlier this month, New York Jets team owner Woody Johnson revealed that he would be willing to pay the necessary price to bring in an elite quarterback this offseason, and that’s led to some speculation and reports that the Jets could be interested in trading for Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Jets news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team

The Las Vegas Raiders are viewed as one of the most likely landing spots if Tom Brady continues playing. Raiders great Tim Brown would prefer the G.O.A.T. quarterback not suit up in black-and-silver. Speaking on the Maggie & Perloff show on CBS Sports Radio and SiriusXM Wednesday, the Hall of Fame wide receiver said Las Read more... The post Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Jeff Saturday news

Earlier this season, the Indianapolis Colts named Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach in a quite surprising and very controversial decision that drew a ton of criticism from various different sources including some current NFL coaches. The criticism was proven correct as his brief stint as interim head coach was an absolute disaster, but it looks like the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Jeff Saturday news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason

The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news

It’s safe to say that Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most popular athletes in the United States right now, especially after multiple record-breaking performances for the Bears this season. But it looks like his sister is now making some major moves in the sports world, as well. On Thursday morning, Read more... The post Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

Former NFL player dies at age 25

The NFL world was struck with some devastating news regarding former Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard broke the tragic news that Lemonier passed away on Thursday at just the age of 25 after just two seasons in the NFL. Former Detroit #Lions LB Jessie Lemonier has passed Read more... The post Former NFL player dies at age 25 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

The Comeback

58K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy