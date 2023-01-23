CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message

It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh year with the program. But after back-to-back wins in The Game, it seems like Harbaugh is getting a little confident.

Over the weekend, linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker in the 2025 recruiting class out of Georgia was visiting the Michigan Wolverines and posted a picture with Jim Harbaugh in the Michigan head coach’s office. It seemed like a normal enough photo, but as Jordan Strack of WTOL 11 points out, Harbaugh has a very interesting book sitting on his desk.

“This man Jim Harbaugh has a book on his coffee table called ‘everything great about Ohio State’ — every page is blank,” Strack pointed out on twitter.

Naturally, the news of this went viral, and the college football world had plenty to say about Harbaugh’s hilarious troll of Ohio State.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines have now won back-to-back games against the Buckeyes. Next season, they’ll be going for three-straight wins in the rivalry, and they’ll get to host Ohio State in Ann Arbor, as well.

