‘I survived – all by myself’: USC’s ‘misinformed’ response to a mental health emergency

When USC upset UCLA last season at Galen Center, fifth-year guard Drew Peterson was the star, loading the stat sheet with 27 points, 12 rebounds and plenty more. Meanwhile, now-senior guard Boogie Ellis was held scoreless, going 0-for-7 from the field in just 20 minutes of action. But he didn’t let that performance deter him in the same matchup a year later.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO