‘I survived – all by myself’: USC’s ‘misinformed’ response to a mental health emergency

Read full article on original website
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students fume at USC over shared ‘Fryft’
Students are upset about tuition increases and the rising cost of rent. But few things have USC students fuming as much as the current state of ridesharing options around campus. Earlier this month, a USC administration modification to its Safe Ride Program, also known as “Fryft” or Free Lyft, went...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Opinion: Andy Enfield figured it out, and USC is rolling large
USC was down by 12 at halftime against No. 8 UCLA. It didn’t matter. USC lost by 13 points in its first game of the season to Florida Gulf Coast — a team that has a losing record in the ASUN. It didn’t matter. Andy Enfield has...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC men’s basketball charges back in second half to upset rival UCLA
When USC upset UCLA last season at Galen Center, fifth-year guard Drew Peterson was the star, loading the stat sheet with 27 points, 12 rebounds and plenty more. Meanwhile, now-senior guard Boogie Ellis was held scoreless, going 0-for-7 from the field in just 20 minutes of action. But he didn’t let that performance deter him in the same matchup a year later.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Annenberg classes disrupted by power outage
Late Wednesday night, Annenberg faculty and students experienced a sudden interruption of lights, devices and energy. Wallis Annenberg Hall, which houses the school for communication and journalism, briefly lost power at 9:45 p.m. after their primary power generator was abruptly stopped. The primary power malfunction forced the building to resort to an emergency back-up generator through 11 p.m..
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students and businesses scramble to find eggs
The national egg shortage crisis has left local businesses and students scrambling to find, sell and cook the breakfast staple. Spudnuts, a 24-hour donut shop on Figueroa, serves breakfast meals all day long, attracting student traffic from morning to night. For them, eggs help keep the lights on. “We use...
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: Harris visits Star Dance Studio
With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Vice President Harris visited Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park and paid her respects to members of the community who lost their lives in Sunday’s mass shooting. Harris only spoke briefly to the press, calling for further change to avoid mass shootings...
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: Monterey Park shooting Vigil
Hundreds of mourners stood on the lawn outside the Monterey Park Civic Center at a vigil Tuesday evening held for the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting at a local dance studio. Across the lawn, flowers were dropped off at white posts with blue hearts set up for the victims...
Comments / 0