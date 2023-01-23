ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘I survived – all by myself’: USC’s ‘misinformed’ response to a mental health emergency

By Celine Maia Mendiola
uscannenbergmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students fume at USC over shared ‘Fryft’

Students are upset about tuition increases and the rising cost of rent. But few things have USC students fuming as much as the current state of ridesharing options around campus. Earlier this month, a USC administration modification to its Safe Ride Program, also known as “Fryft” or Free Lyft, went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC men’s basketball charges back in second half to upset rival UCLA

When USC upset UCLA last season at Galen Center, fifth-year guard Drew Peterson was the star, loading the stat sheet with 27 points, 12 rebounds and plenty more. Meanwhile, now-senior guard Boogie Ellis was held scoreless, going 0-for-7 from the field in just 20 minutes of action. But he didn’t let that performance deter him in the same matchup a year later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Annenberg classes disrupted by power outage

Late Wednesday night, Annenberg faculty and students experienced a sudden interruption of lights, devices and energy. Wallis Annenberg Hall, which houses the school for communication and journalism, briefly lost power at 9:45 p.m. after their primary power generator was abruptly stopped. The primary power malfunction forced the building to resort to an emergency back-up generator through 11 p.m..
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students and businesses scramble to find eggs

The national egg shortage crisis has left local businesses and students scrambling to find, sell and cook the breakfast staple. Spudnuts, a 24-hour donut shop on Figueroa, serves breakfast meals all day long, attracting student traffic from morning to night. For them, eggs help keep the lights on. “We use...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

PHOTOS: Harris visits Star Dance Studio

With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Vice President Harris visited Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park and paid her respects to members of the community who lost their lives in Sunday’s mass shooting. Harris only spoke briefly to the press, calling for further change to avoid mass shootings...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

PHOTOS: Monterey Park shooting Vigil

Hundreds of mourners stood on the lawn outside the Monterey Park Civic Center at a vigil Tuesday evening held for the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting at a local dance studio. Across the lawn, flowers were dropped off at white posts with blue hearts set up for the victims...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy