Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Vicksburg Post. January 24, 2023. Editorial: It’s simple — We need to address the state’s health care crisis. If it’s what the majority of the electorate wants, shouldn’t we be able to get it?. That’s a simple question with a complex answer, particularly when it...
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (nine, zero, five; FB: six) (five, one, nine; FB: six) (nine, nine, seven, two; FB: six) (seven, one, six, four; FB: six) Match 5. 01-09-19-20-35 (one, nine, nineteen, twenty, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $598,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
impact601.com
Mississippi 78, Mississippi St. 63
MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-6) Carter 7-12 4-6 18, Powe 2-7 0-0 4, Hayes 2-6 2-2 6, Jordan 1-9 5-6 7, Smith 5-13 0-0 11, Parker 1-2 2-2 5, Johnson 5-7 0-1 10, Weber 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 24-58 13-17 63. MISSISSIPPI (17-4) Davis 6-8 2-3 14, Scott 4-7 3-5 11, Singleton...
impact601.com
February a month of seasonal contrasts on the Coast
February begins next week, and it is a month of seasonal change and contrast in south Mississippi. Unlike most of our neighbors in states to the north, for whom February is just another month of gray, bone-chilling winter, along the Gulf Coast there are almost always more than a few days that remind us that spring is just around the corner.
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (one, nine, nineteen, twenty, thirty-five)
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:. (two, seven, five, seven; FB: seven)
impact601.com
Pork expo a one-day event in 2023
The Illinois Pork Expo will include all its usual highlights of meetings, speakers exhibits and chats with legislators at the BOS Center in Springfield, but this year all be sandwiched into a one-day event on Feb. 7. The pork expo had traditionally been a two-day show, but the new timing...
impact601.com
Charles Emmon "Cecil" Johnson
Cecil Johnson, a lifelong resident of the Sharon community passed away Friday night after a lengthy illness. Everyone who met him will remember his as a happy and loving person. He was an avid fisherman and talented carpenter. Always a fan of the Sharon Tigers and the West Jones Mustangs, he enthusiastically supported not only his sons and grandchildren in their endeavors, but also all their friends.
Comments / 0