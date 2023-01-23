Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insideevs.com
Toyota Said To Develop EV-Only Platform Just As CEO Steps Down
Toyota Motor Corporation is reportedly developing an EV-only platform to increase the competitiveness and efficiency of its electric vehicles and cut production costs. Asahi Shimbun, one of Japan's largest and most respectable newspapers, reports that the decision is part of Toyota's plan to start mass-producing EVs as it anticipates a rapid increase in consumer demand for electric vehicles amid steep gasoline price increases.
insideevs.com
Acura To Sell Its EVs Exclusively Online In A Bid To Modernize Its Business
Acura is yet to unveil its first production all-electric vehicle but even so, the American subsidiary of Honda announced that all the sales of its upcoming zero-emissions cars will be carried out online, a departure from the current dealer-based system. Acura’s first EVs, the midsize 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type...
insideevs.com
Tesla, Harley, ABB, And Accountability In CA: Top EV News Jan 27, 2023
Let's hope it's still a Happy New Year! This week, we have news on Harley-Davidson, Tons of Tesla, ABB, and Accountability in California: This is our Top EV News for the week of Jan 27, 2023. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News,...
insideevs.com
Tesla Supercharging Network: Almost 400 Stations Added In Q4 2022
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Tesla significantly accelerated the expansion rate of its Supercharging network around the world. The number of new stations amounted to 395 (78 percent more than a year ago), which is the new quarterly record (the previous one was 383 stations in Q4 2020). The...
insideevs.com
Alfa Romeo Developing Large EV For US, Will Debut It Around 2027
Alfa Romeo is working on a new fully electric model larger than than the Giulia and Stelvio for the US market, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has revealed. Speaking with Automotive News on the sidelines of the launch of the Tonale compact crossover in Japan, Imparato said Alfa Romeo needs such a model to be successful in the US, adding that it will arrive around 2027.
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
A couple who moved from the US to Costa Rica and saves $1,500 a month thinks more Americans should move abroad
As the cost of living continues to rise for many Americans, some, like Zach Gerth and Anna Sosdian, are moving abroad to start new lives.
insideevs.com
New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System
Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Says Tesla's Biggest Rival Is "Some Company Out Of China"
Elon Musk believes the toughest competition for Tesla comes from China, and expects a carmaker from the Asian country to "most likely to be second" to his company in electric vehicles. Despite the fact that many legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford, Hyundai Motor Group and Volkswagen are on the...
insideevs.com
Tesla Targets 500 GWh Annual Production Of 4680 Cells In Nevada
As promised, Tesla has announced a massive $3.6 billion investment at Gigafactory Nevada yesterday. Elon Musk delivered a presentation at the plant in the presence of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and made some interesting comments regarding the new 4680 battery cell plant that will be housed under the same roof as the future Tesla Semi manufacturing facility as part of an expanded Gigafactory Nevada complex.
insideevs.com
Tesla Confirms Next-Gen Vehicle Platform Is Under Development
Tesla is working on an all-new, next-generation vehicle platform, which is expected to be ready in the not-too-distant future. According to the company's Q4 and full-year 2022 financial report, the new platform is currently under development and we will be able to learn more about it at the upcoming Investor Day event, on March 1, 2023.
insideevs.com
JD Power's EV Index Helps Companies Find Best Path Amid Transition
J.D. Power's Electric Vehicle Index could prove integral to automakers as they move forward with the EV transition. The index helps measure various roadblocks to EV adoption so that companies can more easily chart an efficient path forward. It combines millions of data points that are regularly updated to help nail down what's hindering EVs from reaching parity with their gas-powered cousins.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model 3 Leases Drop To $399 Per Month: Is It Competitive?
Yes, it's true, the Tesla Model 3 is now available for lease for just $399 per month, and it seems many publications are eager to report on it. However, there are many cars out there available with monthly lease payments of less than $399, and we really need to look at the trim, the money due at signing, the mileage restrictions, the overall terms, and any fine print to determine if it's a worthy deal.
insideevs.com
Tesla Plans Further Cost Cuts Amid “Macroeconomic Uncertainty”
Tesla will continue to cut the costs of its electric models and will push for higher production rates in the near future, the company said in the Q4 2022 shareholder letter published today. The statement comes after massive price drops throughout Tesla’s lineup of electric vehicles around the world, a...
insideevs.com
Italian Manufacturer Zehus Presents The Bike+ E-Bike System
With electric bicycles growing in popularity and showing no signs of slowing down in recent years, lots of new players have entered the e-bike system market, all of which hoping to be the next big thing when it comes to lightweight electric mobility. On the performance end, brands like Bosch, Shimano, and Yamaha continue to lead the charge. However, new players, such as the one we'll be discussing today, seem to have big plans for the future.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Market Share Improved Again In Q4 2022
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Tesla managed to once again increase its market share, despite various challenges that required actions to boost sales (and ultimately led to price cuts in January). According to the industry data (trailing twelve months), Tesla's market share in the United States/Canada (counted together) appears...
insideevs.com
Honda Creates EV Unit To Speed Up Electrification, Cuts Sales Regions
Honda Motor Company has announced organizational and operational changes at its car making business aimed at strengthening and speeding up electrification. Effective April 1, 2023, Honda is creating a new division suggestively called Electrification Business Development Operations, aimed at consolidating the company's electrification strategy across its automobile, motorcycle and power products divisions.
insideevs.com
Tesla Energy Generation And Storage Business: Q4 2022 Results
The Tesla Energy business consistently grows and the fourth quarter was not an exception, with especially strong results in the battery energy storage segment. According to the company, Tesla Energy generation and storage revenues increased 90 percent year-over-year to $1.310 billion (5.4% of the total revenues), while the cost of revenues stands at $1.151 billion.
insideevs.com
VW Brand Design Boss Replaced Over Claimed EV Differences With CEO
The Volkswagen brand will have a new design chief in the person of Andreas Mindt starting February 1, 2023. Mindt, who previously headed Bentley's styling department, will replace Jozef Kaban, who took charge of the Volkswagen brand design in 2020. Kaban has been appointed as Creative Art Director Volkswagen and will report directly to the member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Technical Development.
Comments / 0