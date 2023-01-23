Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
The Hollywood Gossip
Samantha Markle to Tucker Carlson: Meghan Is Terrified That Harry Will Discover Her LIES!
We’ve known for quite some time that the success and global popularity of Meghan Markle has broken the hearts and minds of some of her most bitter haters, chief among them the Duchess’ wicked half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha has built a career around attempting to destroy her sister,...
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
The Hollywood Gossip
Briana DeJesus & Ashley Jones: FIRED From Teen Mom Franchise Following Reunion Brawl?!
It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Teen Mom: Family Reunion was supposed to be a fun, frivolous break from the usual drama that defines MTV’s longest-running franchise. But the past two episodes have featured some of the messiest behavior in Teen Mom history. It all started, of...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
The Hollywood Gossip
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
wonderwall.com
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
The Hollywood Gossip
Mike Sorrentino & Lauren Pesce Welcome Baby #2, Reveal Awesomely Italian Name!
Yes, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is officially a father of two!. The Jersey Shore star announced today that he and wife Lauren Pesce have welcomed a daughter!. And of course, they christened the mini-meatball with a gloriously guido-esque name!. “We got an amazing Situation!!” Mike wrote on Instagram....
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Is She Angry at Prince Harry For Going Too Far With His Memoir?
By now, you’ve certainly heard about the endless controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s debut memoir, Spare. The book has been making waves for weeks now, and it seems that the British tabloid press plans to continue railing against it for the foreseeable future. But while the criticism might garner...
'Everything Everywhere' isn't the best picture of 2022. But I'll always love it anyway.
I'm glad 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' earned 11 Oscar nominations, but it won my heart through our son, who he is and who he's learning to be.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Buckingham Palace Is Trying to Make Her Look Like a Liar, Journalist Confirms
Meghan Markle has been in the news a lot lately, but for once, she’s not the prime target of the British tabloid press. Instead, that dubious honor belongs to Prince Harry, whose controversial memoir, Spare, has made him the punching bag of the month. Of course, the hate for...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jen Shah: I'll Tell the Truth! Just Sign Up for My Totally Legit Mailing List!
Last week, Jen Shah rejected plans for an Andy Cohen interview even though she also did not attend the Reunion. The Bravo host had intended to sit down with her and discuss things, one-on-one, ahead of her reporting to prison. Jen vowed that people would hear her story, albeit from...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Divorce Claims Mocked by Fans: We Call Bull!
During the final installment of the four-part Tell All special, Angela Deem announced plans to file for divorce. Michael cheated on her with an Instagram mistress. It was, in her mind, vindication for how she has treated him. And it broke her trust. A lot of 90 Day Fiance fans,...
62 dating green flags that shout ‘this one’s a keeper’
Gives you space, doesn’t use voicemail, is liked by dogs: our guide to the telltale signs that a relationship is the real deal
The Hollywood Gossip
Britney Spears Pleads for Privacy After Police Called to Home, Says She Feels "Gaslit and Bullied"
Britney Spears has sent a message to her fans, followers… and pretty much anyone who claims to be concerned about her. In case you hadn’t heard, the singer was visited by the police this week, a few days after Spears deactivated her Instagram account. A number of individuals...
The Hollywood Gossip
Mykelti Brown Confirms Alleged Meri Brown Abuse: "I Got the Brunt Of It"
Mykelti Brown is pointing the finger at Meri Brown. Earlier this month, Paedon Brown accused the Sister Wives cast member of abuse, telling blogger John Yates that Meri was “not nice” and that “abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Heather Gay Confesses: I Don't Actually Know How I Got My Black Eye!
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been asking the same question for a while now:. Remember, this season, Heather awoke with a black eye and scratches on her body. It was a mystery. And viewers had their own theories. Now that the Reunion is here, it’s time...
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine and Janelle Brown: Are They Also Involved in a Pyramid Scheme?!?
She may have denied it in the past, but anyone familiar with the situation knows better:. Meri Brown is at the center of a pyramid scheme. The veteran reality star has been working for LuLaRoe as a saleswoman for years, benefitting off a business arrangement that preys on the vulnerable.
The Hollywood Gossip
Savannah Chrisley After Parents Go to Prison: My Life Has Fallen Apart!
Last week, Julie and Todd Chrisley reported to prison to begin serving their lengthy sentences. A lot of people have a lot of feelings on the matter. One of the complications is that Todd and Julie are just … not good people. But, perhaps understandably, their adult children have...
The Hollywood Gossip
Joe Giudice Calls Out Teresa Giudice's VICIOUS Shade of Melissa Gorga
We have heard a great deal about the conflicts between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The sisters-in-law have clashed on camera and off camera. It happened years ago. And it happened just before Teresa’s wedding. Teresa recently threw some brutal shade in Melissa’s direction, ostensibly while praising her other...
