OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
wonderwall.com

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news

'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
The Hollywood Gossip

Mike Sorrentino & Lauren Pesce Welcome Baby #2, Reveal Awesomely Italian Name!

Yes, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is officially a father of two!. The Jersey Shore star announced today that he and wife Lauren Pesce have welcomed a daughter!. And of course, they christened the mini-meatball with a gloriously guido-esque name!. “We got an amazing Situation!!” Mike wrote on Instagram....
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle: Is She Angry at Prince Harry For Going Too Far With His Memoir?

By now, you’ve certainly heard about the endless controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s debut memoir, Spare. The book has been making waves for weeks now, and it seems that the British tabloid press plans to continue railing against it for the foreseeable future. But while the criticism might garner...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jen Shah: I'll Tell the Truth! Just Sign Up for My Totally Legit Mailing List!

Last week, Jen Shah rejected plans for an Andy Cohen interview even though she also did not attend the Reunion. The Bravo host had intended to sit down with her and discuss things, one-on-one, ahead of her reporting to prison. Jen vowed that people would hear her story, albeit from...
The Hollywood Gossip

Angela Deem Divorce Claims Mocked by Fans: We Call Bull!

During the final installment of the four-part Tell All special, Angela Deem announced plans to file for divorce. Michael cheated on her with an Instagram mistress. It was, in her mind, vindication for how she has treated him. And it broke her trust. A lot of 90 Day Fiance fans,...
The Hollywood Gossip

Mykelti Brown Confirms Alleged Meri Brown Abuse: "I Got the Brunt Of It"

Mykelti Brown is pointing the finger at Meri Brown. Earlier this month, Paedon Brown accused the Sister Wives cast member of abuse, telling blogger John Yates that Meri was “not nice” and that “abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine and Janelle Brown: Are They Also Involved in a Pyramid Scheme?!?

She may have denied it in the past, but anyone familiar with the situation knows better:. Meri Brown is at the center of a pyramid scheme. The veteran reality star has been working for LuLaRoe as a saleswoman for years, benefitting off a business arrangement that preys on the vulnerable.
The Hollywood Gossip

Savannah Chrisley After Parents Go to Prison: My Life Has Fallen Apart!

Last week, Julie and Todd Chrisley reported to prison to begin serving their lengthy sentences. A lot of people have a lot of feelings on the matter. One of the complications is that Todd and Julie are just … not good people. But, perhaps understandably, their adult children have...
The Hollywood Gossip

Joe Giudice Calls Out Teresa Giudice's VICIOUS Shade of Melissa Gorga

We have heard a great deal about the conflicts between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The sisters-in-law have clashed on camera and off camera. It happened years ago. And it happened just before Teresa’s wedding. Teresa recently threw some brutal shade in Melissa’s direction, ostensibly while praising her other...

