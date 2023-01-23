A Jamestown man who was known to have several outstanding warrants was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Jamestown Police saw 41-year-old Alberto Aponte-Narvaez, Jr. riding a bicycle on the sidewalk of a public street at about 8:30 PM, in violation of the Jamestown City Code. Aponte-Narvaez -- who had warrants for three separate burglaries, five petit larcenies, and four additional bench warrants -- began to flee from officers, who used K-9 Grimm to track him down. He was located hiding behind a residence on the city's north side. Aponte-Narvaez was arrested and is being held pending his arraignment on the various charges.

