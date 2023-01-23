Read full article on original website
Franklin Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Donations From Goodwill
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of donations from Goodwill in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 26, officers were contacted by an employee of the Goodwill store located on State Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a theft that happened around 9:35 a.m. on August 15, 2022.
Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
Second defendant sentenced for Walmart bomb threat
The second of two local Subway employees accused of making a bomb threat in order to get off work received his sentence this week.
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
WFMJ.com
West Middlesex man sentenced for scrawling bomb threats at Hermitage Walmart
Sentencing has been handed down for the second of two Subway restaurant employees who police say wrote bomb threats on the restroom walls in the Hermitage Walmart because they wanted to leave work early. Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex, was found guilty in September to making terroristic threats causing...
WFMJ.com
Car turns over in two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State Police are investigating a two car crash near Greenville in which one car rolled over. First responders were called out to Mitchell Hill Road near Beatty School Road shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. Initial reports were that one of the vehicles had rolled over and a child may be...
PSP investigating hit and run crash that damaged fence, uprooted tree
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a hit and run incident after a driver struck a fence in Erie County. At about 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 23, a driver was traveling north on Bargain Road in McKean Township. The driver reportedly lost control and went off the east side of the roadway. The […]
chautauquatoday.com
Police Arrest Jamestown Man on Numerous Outstanding Warrants
A Jamestown man who was known to have several outstanding warrants was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Jamestown Police saw 41-year-old Alberto Aponte-Narvaez, Jr. riding a bicycle on the sidewalk of a public street at about 8:30 PM, in violation of the Jamestown City Code. Aponte-Narvaez -- who had warrants for three separate burglaries, five petit larcenies, and four additional bench warrants -- began to flee from officers, who used K-9 Grimm to track him down. He was located hiding behind a residence on the city's north side. Aponte-Narvaez was arrested and is being held pending his arraignment on the various charges.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
Bus hits vehicle in Chautauqua County, other driver charged
"Please slow down and use caution while driving today and any day when the weather is questionable," the Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
erienewsnow.com
Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township
Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted fugitive
Ace Bail Bonding is looking for Trevaughn Walker.
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death
WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
chautauquatoday.com
Detectives discover drugs after executing search warrant in Jamestown
Investigators probing narcotics uncovered a quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine after executing a search warrant at a location in the city of Jamestown Wednesday morning. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team made entry into the lower apartment at 616 East 7th Street shortly after 6 am, but found that the residence was vacant. Detectives conducted a search, locating the fentanyl, meth, along with cutting agents, packaging materials, scales and drug ledgers. The investigation is continuing, and charges are expected in the future. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Town of Ellicott Police Department, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Dunkirk Police Department, Jamestown Police K-9, and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9, Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
Teen Driver Injured After Vehicle Strikes Road Sign, Turns Over in Oil Creek Township
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was injured following a rollover crash in Oil Creek Township on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, this crash occurred at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on Church Run Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Shed That Did Not Belong to Him
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly sold a shed in Cornplanter Township that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough
NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
