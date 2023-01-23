Read full article on original website
25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War
A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
Mexico confirms US resident was among 4 killed in Zacatecas
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in north-central Mexico on Wednesday confirmed that a U.S. resident was among four people who were killed in the state of Zacatecas around Christmas. The state prosecutors office confirmed the identity of the man as José Melesio Gutiérrez. The man’s employer, the...
Beirut port blast justice postponed as renewed probe is rejected
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday charged the Beirut port blast investigating judge and ordered the release of those detained in connection with the explosion, after rejecting the judge's surprise resumption of the probe. The moves by Ghassan Oweidat signal escalating opposition by Lebanon's ruling establishment to...
Total of 321 heavy tanks promised to Ukraine - Ukraine ambassador to France
PARIS (Reuters) - A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine's ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday. "As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM.
Myanmar opium cultivation surging under military rule - UN report
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Opium cultivation in military-ruled Myanmar jumped 33% last year, reversing a six-year downward trend in the strife-torn country, a United Nations report said on Thursday. The growth was "directly connected" to the political and economic turmoil in Myanmar since the military took power in a coup...
Russia Ukraine Invasion Anniversary, ADVISORY
Feb. 24, 2023, will mark the first anniversary of Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine that has killed thousands, forced millions of people from their homes, destroyed infrastructure, and upended international norms, world economy and alliances. The Associated Press will offer a number of text, photo and video stories leading up...
New barrage of Russian strikes in Ukraine kills at least 11
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired another rash of missiles and self-exploding drones in nearly a dozen provinces of Ukraine early Thursday, causing the first attack-related death of the year in Kyiv and killing at least 11 people in all, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attacks adhered to...
Iraq's Kurdish region warns against 'unlawful' stop to funds
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi Kurdish authorities on Thursday pushed back against a decision by Iraq's top court that blocked payments from state coffers funding the semi-autonomous region. Jutiar Adel, a spokesperson for Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement that the “unlawful decision from an illegitimate court will...
Philippines defiant, says won't cooperate with ICC investigation
Justice secretary says ICC cannot impose on Manila. Duterte's crackdown on drugs blamed for over 6,200 deaths. ICC had in 2021 suspended investigation at Manila's request. Marcos has previously said did not intend to rejoin ICC. (Recasts with reaction from Philippines justice secretary) AMSTERDAM/MANILA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The International...
Ukraine's trade deficit seen widening due to air strikes, harvest - central bank
KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The central bank expects Ukraine's trade deficit to widen considerably this year due to a smaller projected grain harvest and Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Deputy Central Bank Governor Serhiy Nikolaichuk told reporters on Thursday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
El Salvador Human Rights Watch
FILE - Men who were detained under a state of emergency arrive at a detention center, transported there by National Police in a cargo truck, in Soyapango, El Salvador, Oct. 7, 2022. The international organization Human Rights Watch says it has official data on violations of due process, extreme overcrowding in prisons and deaths of people in the custody of the authorities during the country's state of emergency. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)
Ukraine forces pull back from Donbas town after onslaught
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have conducted an organized retreat from a town in the eastern region of the Donbas, an official said Wednesday, in what is a rare but modest battlefield triumph for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its invasion that began almost 11 months ago.
UPDATE 9-Seven killed in synagogue attack as West Bank violence spirals
Bodies lie on road outside synagogue after gunman opens fire. Attack follows deadly raid in West Bank city of Jenin. No claim of responsibility, Hamas says response to Jenin raid. (Adds quotes, background, detail) By Henriette Chacar and Nidal al-Mughrabi. JERUSALEM/GAZA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A Palestinian gunman killed at...
U.S. and EU to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and European Union on Friday announced an agreement to speed up and enhance the use of artificial intelligence to improve agriculture, healthcare, emergency response, climate forecasting and the electric grid. A senior U.S. administration official, discussing the initiative shortly before the official announcement, called it...
UK Health Security Agency Says JCVI Advises Autumn COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
UK Health Security Agency Says JCVI Advises Autumn COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

* UK HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY-JCVI ADVISED PLANS SHOULD BE MADE FOR THOSE AT HIGHER RISK OF SEVERE COVID-19 TO BE OFFERED A BOOSTER VACCINATION THIS AUTUMN.
Tanzania's opposition leader returns after 5 years in exile
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has arrived home after five years in exile, three weeks after the country’s president lifted a ban on opposition rallies. He arrived at the main Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and was received by opposition party officials...
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to...
