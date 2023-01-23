N.L. Rotary fund now open

NEW LONDON — New London Rotary’s Area United Fund (NLRAUF) application process is open.

The NLRAUF provides money to organizations that offer a variety of services to individuals in the New London area. Past grant recipients include organizations such as Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, The Salvation Army and NL-Greenwich Rail Trail.

If your organization wants to apply for a grant, visit the New London Local Schools web page at www.nlschools.org, and click on the Community tab.

The application deadline is 3 p.m. Feb. 7. Selection interviews will occur on Saturday, Feb. 11. A representative from your organization must attend this meeting as part of the grant selection process.

For additional information contact Brad Romano at 419-929-1586 x5154 or Mary Lou Harris at 419-706-8493.