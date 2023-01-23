Read full article on original website
Former U of I employee arrested for credit card fraud
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former University of Illinois employee has been arrested after she was accused of theft by using a university-owned credit card for personal use. U of I Police said Rebecca Nash, 60, used the card six times between July and November, mostly for car rentals. Other charges on the card included […]
U of I student arrested for hitting employee at bar, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A U of I student is facing a charge for battery after police say he struck an employee at a bar. Thomas E. Kempf, 22, of Champaign, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday outside The Red Lion on Green St. in Champaign. Police were called...
Urbana Police looking to identify wallet thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in solving a recent theft. Officials said someone stole a wallet from a restaurant in Urbana and then used a debit card from that wallet that same day. The thief bought a large number of prepaid phones and gift cards from another business. […]
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
Illinois quick hits: Former prosecutor faces charges; murder trial set; restaurant fined
Former prosecutor faces charges A former Coles County state’s attorney is facing misconduct charges over interactions he allegedly had with three women. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Brady Allen is charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment and 21 counts of official misconduct. Raoul’s office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself in to the Coles...
Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress
ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
Decatur Fire Department responds to 'suspicious' fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 200 block of Stuart ave on Friday. Officials arrived on the scene at 1:48 p.m. and reported heavy fire from an attached single-car garage and carport, with fire extending into the attic of the vacant residence.
Urbana High School student sentenced
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana High School student on Wednesday learned her fate in court after she pleaded guilty last month to a charge of disorderly conduct connected to threats made to the high school. The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 30 days of detention. She has already...
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
Family displaced by garage fire in Bloomington Thursday afternoon
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A structure fire in the 1900 block of Woodbine Road in Bloomington has left four people displaced. The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to 1903 Woodbine Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke and fire coming from the home’s garage. The residents had escaped the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Man identified from single vehicle crash in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, has identified the man from the single-vehicle crash on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County on Wednesday. The man was identified as Joseph D. Baietto, 32, of Macon, Illinois. The Macon County...
Vermilion Co. gets more money for courtroom upgrades
Vermilion County is getting more money to upgrade its courtrooms in Danville.
Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted. Raoul said Brady […]
Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review
Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
UPDATE: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen. 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that...
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
