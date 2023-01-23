ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

4d ago

Just a matter of business...why would you sign for 113 when The 2 franchise tags are almost 100 in just 2 years? Russell got 165 and Murray got 189, thus you see the market.The entire NFC south, Raiders, Miami, Commanders, Texans and Jets need a QB. The Browns gave Watson 230...the Browns maybe dysfunctional but so are half the teams I just named.

Scdall
4d ago

I know he'll be signing for a lot of money! but you can see from the past few years he's injury prone so whoever signs him is taking a big risk! I doubt he'll really pan out, but I could be wrong

Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up

Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'

Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
Lamar Jackson to Falcons 'Just Feels Right', Says ESPN Analyst

Will the Atlanta Falcons finally escape their quarterback troubles this offseason?. The Falcons struggled in their first year without Matt Ryan under center for the first time since 2008. While Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder filled the void, there is room for improvement. And many believe disgruntled Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be the answer, including ESPN's Chris Canty.
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals listed TE Hayden Hurst as limited with a calf injury on their post-practice injury report, which is notable given he missed some time with a calf issue earlier this seaosn. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Ravens. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denied that Lamar Jackson missed their Divisional Round game because...
Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation commit $20 million for Boys & Girls Club

The National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have announced a $20 million commitment to transform the Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore into the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club. To be completed by the end of 2024, the project will expand the...
