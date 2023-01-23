Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millions
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
425magazine.com
Pike Place Market Hosting Local Appreciation Day This Weekend
Pike Place Market, a go-to destination for residents and visitors for more than 100 years, is hosting on Jan. 28 a Local Appreciation Day to thank those who shop at local businesses, eat local foods, and support the Market community. As a thank you, Market shoppers will enjoy live music...
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
Video games set in the Seattle area
Join us in judging whether or not those digital street maps are accurate.
KUOW
How are tech layoffs impacting downtown businesses?
Behind the scenes as we report on the downtown economy. Wednesday was my "spot duty day," when I cover something in a short format story for KUOW's newscasts. With all the news about tech companies laying off employees, I wanted to see if that’s having an impact on local businesses. I visited the food court in Century Square, where Twitter used to have its Seattle offices.
tourcounsel.com
Seattle Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Washington State
An hour away from the city center is one of the best places to go shopping in Seattle at good prices, the Seattle Premium Outlets. Get ready to spend hours shopping in this outlet as there is everything. Its selection of stores is excellent, ranging from fast fashion brands like GAP to big luxury brands like Burberry and Gucci. You can also go shopping at other stores such as Calvin Klein, the sports brand Under Armour, Lacoste and Brooks Brothers.
KUOW
6 Washington bars and restaurants on the 2023 James Beard semifinalist list
Six bars and restaurants in Washington state have made it onto James Beard's 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. Five of them are in Seattle. And that's just for starters. Washington's culinary artists are also represented on the list of outstanding restaurateurs and best chefs in the region. The nominations...
For Under $200K, You Can Transform a Gig Harbor Church Into Your Dream Home
Finding a house that meets all your needs in this day and age is almost impossible to do within the budget you have. This is especially true for those like me, who are not the handyman type. Personally, I find the word "remodel" to be terrifying. However, if you dream of a conversion project with open space, maybe you would find this interesting.
This Is Washington's Best Buffet
Yelp found the top all-you-can-eat joint in every state.
KING-5
Try traditional Indian food made with Northwest ingredients at new Seattle restaurant
SEATTLE — A new restaurant concept just opened in Seattle: progressive Indian cuisine. Mint Progressive Indian features dishes from around India, prepared with non-traditional ingredients (like Northwest seafood) and served with fine dining plating. "(The ingredients) are accessible here, and you can use those things and create something new...
This Is Washington's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Eat This, Not That! teamed up with Yelp to find the top breakfast spot in every state.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
bellevuedowntown.com
New Year, New Eats: Here's a List of New Restaurants Coming to Downtown Bellevue
New Year, New Eats: Here's a List of New Restaurants Coming to Downtown Bellevue. Just in the last year, the Heart of Bellevue has seen dozens of new businesses open – with many more on their way. Alongside our retail growth comes a wave of upcoming restaurant openings poised to set Downtown Bellevue up as a dining destination on the Eastside. We’ve gathered a list of some of the new eateries coming to town this year (and in the future).
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
KING-5
Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day
TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
This Washington Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of an interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed "welcome to South Lake Union" banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
