Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde has “fantastic chance” against Beterbiev says Gareth A Davies
By Craig Daly: Anthony Yarde has a “fantastic chance” of defeating IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev this Saturday night, says Gareth A. Davies. The Beterbiev-Yarde event will be shown on ESPN+, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, January 28th. Like many, Gareth still picks Beterbiev (18-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde – final press conference for Saturday’s clash in London, England
By Craig Daly: IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde met today for their final press conference ahead of their highly anticipated match at this Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England. This important event begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Beterbiev (18-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could be heading to Wembley Stadium in late April
By Matt Lieberman: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could be heading to Wembley Stadium in London in late April. Gareth A. Davies states that it’s looking like the Fury-Usyk undisputed heavyweight match will be taking place at Wembley Stadium. That’s good news for British fans because they’ll have a...
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde must set fast pace against Beterbiev says Frank Warren
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren believes the route to victory for Anthony Yarde on Saturday is to set a fast pace from the opening bell to wear down IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to take advantage of his age. Warren points out that Beterbiev (18-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant has a bigger ring for David Benavidez fight
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says Caleb Plant wanted a bigger ring so that he could “run around” all night when they fight on March 25th on Showtime PPV. WBC interim super middleweight champion Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) plans on being ready to cut off the ring on the ‘Sweethands’ Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) to force him into a war, which he predicts will end in a knockout victory for himself.
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Smith vs. Conor Benn doesn’t interest Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s not interested in matching his inactive welterweight Conor Benn against Liam Smith despite his impressive fourth round knockout upset of Chris Eubank Jr last Saturday night in Manchester, England. Hearn states that Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) is a middleweight without any...
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Smith tells Chris Eubank Jr: “Just take the rematch, what are waiting for?”
By Sam Volz: Liam Smith wants Chris Eubank Jr’s team to stop complaining and go ahead and activate the rematch clause already so he can move on. Team Eubank Jr are contemplating filing a complaint to the BBBofC over the left elbow that Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) hit Chris with in the fourth round in the sequence that led to his first knockdown.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol is “wanted man” says Bernard Hopkins
By Sean Jones: Bernard Hopkins claims Dmitry Bivol is a “wanted man,” yet no one wants to fight him. The schooling that Bivol did with his one-sided wins over Canelo Alvarez & Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez may have scared away most of the fighters that would want to face him.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney wants concessions from Vasyl Lomachenko, negotiations stalled
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko negotiations are temporarily stalled due to money, and it’s hoped that the two can bridge the impasse soon, or else they’ll have to move on. Mike Coppinger of ESPN reports that undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) was “concessions”...
BoxingNews24.com
Sergey Kovalev predicts Beterbiev “will smash” Yarde on Saturday
By Charles Brun: Former IBF/WBA/WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev predicts unified 175-lb champ Artur Beterbiev will “smash” challenger Anthony Yarde within six rounds on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England. Kovalev is familiar with Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), having knocked him out in the...
BoxingNews24.com
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Eimantas Stanionis rescheduled for April 29th
By Adam Baskin: WBA ‘regular’ welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis will defend his secondary belt against challenger Vergil Ortiz Jr in their rescheduled date of April 29th in Texas. The two had been scheduled previously to meet on March 18th, but the 29-year-old Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) needed an...
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya says Crawford & Spence are “waiting too long” to make fight
By Chris Williams: Oscar De La Hoya is worried that with the way Terence Crawford & Errol Spence Jr are waiting so long to fight finally, one of them could get beaten. De La Hoya says he’d prefer to see the Spence-Crawford fight happen “sooner rather than later,” but unfortunately, he’s not in control of either to negotiate.
BoxingNews24.com
Just How Good Was Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes?
By Ken Hissner: If you ask Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes who was greater, him or Muhammad Ali, he would answer, “me!”. Holmes, from Easton, PA, Boxrec shows 11-3. He was knocked out and, in their second fight, stopped by southpaw Nick Wells of the Air Force and Texas. He lost in the Olympic Trials in 1972 to Duane Bobick by DQ for excessive holding. He defeated Philly’s Marvin Stinson twice and later used him as a sparring partner.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero wants Adrien Broner, calls it “Fantasy fight” for PPV
By Jim Calfa: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero says he’d like to fight Adrien Broner, and he feels it would be a considerable pay-per-view match that would sell big. Unfortunately for Rolly, Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) ruled out a fight with him, saying this week that that match-up does nothing for him.
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis wants Ryan Garcia, Haney, Tank, Teofimo & Broner
By Allan Fox: Regis Prograis says he’s hoping to get fights against Ryan Garcia, Adrien Broner, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez & Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. WBC light welterweight champion Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) wants at least one of them, if not all before his career is over, and he feels he’ll beat them all.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Tonight: Beterbiev vs Yarde preview & prediction
By Brian Webber: Artur Beterbiev fights this Saturday, putting his three belts at light heavyweight on the line to defend his straps against Anthony Yarde. Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) will attempt to wrestle the IBF, WBC & WBO 175-lb belts from the unbeaten Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), which figures to be a difficult task for their fight on Saturday live on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. ET from the OVO Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde on Beterbiev fight: “It’s definitely going to finish inside the distance”
By Matt Lieberman: Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) says his fight with Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) will “definitely” end inside the distance on Saturday night when he challenges the unbeaten champion for his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles at the OVO Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence shouldn’t return to 147 after fighting Thurman at 154 says Bozy Ennis
By Matt Lieberman: Trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis is warning Errol Spence Jr not to return to 147 after going up to 154 to face Keith Thurman in April. Bozy, the father/trainer of undefeated interim IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, says that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) could be drained if he comes back down to 147.
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant faces David Benavidez on Mar.25th at 168 in Las Vegas
By Dan Ambrose: Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez is now official for March 25th in a super middleweight fight on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although the Plant-Benavidez fight had already been revealed a month ago, it’s now official. The tickets will go on sale this Thursday for the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr’s team could appeal to BBBofC over loss to Smith
By Barry Holbrook: Kalle Sauerland, the promoter for Chris Eubank Jr, is considering appealing to the British Boxing Board of Control [BBBoC] about the alleged elbow that Liam Smith appeared to land to the head of his fighter in the fourth in the sequence that led to the first knockdown.
Comments / 0