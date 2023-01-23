Read full article on original website
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will impact Black women most
The fate of up to $20,000 in student loan cancellation for over 40 million borrowers is now in the hands of the Supreme Court. One group, however, has the most to lose if the court decides against the Biden administration. That group is Black women. “We are told that if...
Exclusive: Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program could help about 24% of Black adults
President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program could assist almost 24% of Black adults in clearing their federal student loan debt, according to a survey. The Student Loan Forgiveness program proposed by President Joe Biden has the potential to relieve approximately 24% of Black individuals of their obligation to pay back federal student loans, according to a survey.
Texas A&M medical school bragged about removing photos of white male alumni
EXCLUSIVE — The Texas A&M School of Medicine bragged that removing photos of white male alumni was an example of its institutional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion , new documents reveal. The institution included the response in a survey it completed for the Association of American Medical Colleges...
Biden's new retirement law means you may not have to choose between paying off student debt and saving for the future
Starting next year, your boss can match whatever you're paying in student loans through retirement plans like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Parents who took on student loans for their kids' educations aren't included in Biden's new debt relief proposals
Biden just proposed sweeping plans to reform income-driven repayment plans for student-loan borrowers, but parents with PLUS loans won't make the cut.
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.
This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
All the states that don’t tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree
What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
Student loan payments are set to resume this summer—4 ways you could be using your extra funds in the meantime
Federal student loans have been paused since 2020 and are set to resume this summer. Here's how you should be using your monthly payment in the meantime.
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
Yale Law School Had So Much Fun The First Time, They've Brought Recognized Hate Group Back To Campus!
“Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again.” — George W. Bush. Yale Law School had such a positive experience hosting Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an SPLC-recognized hate group, that it decided to give it another whirl! The last time resulted in a protest that got right-wing media madder than a gas stove ban at a critical race theory symposium. After taking its turn as a Wall Street Journal punching bag, some grandstanding federal judges threatened to boycott the school, and the school issued a new set of oxymoronic “freedom of speech rules” that earned derision from right and left.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Update to Biden’s REPAYE Program Reveals Must-Know Changes
Among several recent proposed changes the Education Department has announced, it has updated the timeline for student loan borrowers seeking forgiveness under a one-time account adjustment, according...
My student loan balance has ballooned by over $30,000 since college, but I'll never be shamed into refinancing
Student loan debt is often framed as a moral failing, but I don't think it's worth losing the unique protections of federal loans by refinancing.
I've paid off $163,000 in student-loan debt and still haven't made a dent in what I owe. I just want to work normal hours and spend time with my family.
Heather Shasa took on student-loan debt to become a registered dietitian after her father died. She works 60 hours a week to afford loan payments.
Law eases the way for borrowers to pay student loans, invest
Student loan borrowers are facing unprecedented amounts of debt. On top of job uncertainty and high inflation, borrowers are left to figure out how to save for retirement as monthly loan payments take a chunk out of their paychecks. But a new federal law could make saving for retirement while paying student loan debt a little easier.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Will You Qualify for $0 Payments Under Biden’s New Plan?
With the legality of President Biden's broader federal student loan forgiveness program in question, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) has proposed revisions to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans...
Transitioning millions of student-loan borrowers back into repayment this year will be a 'huge undertaking,' Biden's Education Department says
"The world of servicing federal student loans is changing rapidly," Federal Student Aid's management wrote in the agency's 2022 annual report.
