Exclusive: Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program could help about 24% of Black adults

President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program could assist almost 24% of Black adults in clearing their federal student loan debt, according to a survey. The Student Loan Forgiveness program proposed by President Joe Biden has the potential to relieve approximately 24% of Black individuals of their obligation to pay back federal student loans, according to a survey.
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report

The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
Hardest college to get into in every state

It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
All the states that don’t tax Social Security

It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree

What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
Yale Law School Had So Much Fun The First Time, They've Brought Recognized Hate Group Back To Campus!

“Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again.” — George W. Bush. Yale Law School had such a positive experience hosting Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an SPLC-recognized hate group, that it decided to give it another whirl! The last time resulted in a protest that got right-wing media madder than a gas stove ban at a critical race theory symposium. After taking its turn as a Wall Street Journal punching bag, some grandstanding federal judges threatened to boycott the school, and the school issued a new set of oxymoronic “freedom of speech rules” that earned derision from right and left.
Law eases the way for borrowers to pay student loans, invest

Student loan borrowers are facing unprecedented amounts of debt. On top of job uncertainty and high inflation, borrowers are left to figure out how to save for retirement as monthly loan payments take a chunk out of their paychecks. But a new federal law could make saving for retirement while paying student loan debt a little easier.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

