KTVZ

The world looks on as Erdogan jockeys for a third decade of power in Turkey

Turkey is less than four months away from a presidential election that could extend the 20-year rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan into a third decade. Analysts say that the result may be a close call for the long-term leader. The poll, which is expected May 14, takes place amid...
Berlin made the historic move to arm Ukraine. But many Germans are uneasy

The biggest moment in the Ukraine war this week took place hundreds of miles from the battlefield. After days of diplomatic pressure from its increasingly exasperated NATO allies, Germany announced Wednesday that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a potentially pivotal move in the conflict that could decisively tip the balance in Kyiv’s favor.
LVMH cheers the ‘spectacular’ return of Chinese tourists

LVMH posted record results Thursday, and expressed confidence that China’s luxury market would bounce back this year as the country continues to reopen. The world’s biggest luxury group logged revenue of €79.2 billion ($86.2 billion) and profit of €21.1 billion ($22.9 billion) for 2022, both up 23%.
‘A ginormous can of worms’: How a fight over snow crabs could lead to a win for oil drilling access

A legal fight in Norway over snow crabs could end up having big implications for access to oil in the Arctic. This week Norway’s Supreme Court is hearing a case about whether Latvian trawlers are able to catch snow crab — a cold water species whose leg meat is popular in countries including the United States and Japan — in a wide swath of water around Svalbard.
At least seven dead in Jerusalem synagogue attack, Israeli police say

Israeli police say at least seven people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday amid high tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories. Friday’s shooter was also later killed by police forces, according to police, in what police chief Yaakov Shabtai...

