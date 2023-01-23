ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

bossierpress.com

GCAC Track and Field Championships to be held in Shreveport in April

Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Press Release. Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition will take place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?

Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
MARION COUNTY, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Detective Awarded for Helping Children

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detective Lavaro Ramey was awarded the 2022 MDT Member of the Year. Award from the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center located in Shreveport. The MDT (Multidisciplinary Team) Award was given to Detective Ramey for his hard work and. dedication in the fight to protect the children...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

High school wrestling: Airline defeats Haughton

The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 50-30 in a dual match Thursday night at Airline. Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106), Logan Olsen (113), Kingston Charles (120), Ernie Perry III (126), Mohammed Jamhour (132), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160), Danon Walker (195) and Joey Juneau (220). Haughton’s...
HAUGHTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport firefighters extinguish house fire in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire department crews saved a home in Cedar Grove after a fire broke out Wednesday morning. Around 7:09 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on the 500 block of E. 74th St. When they arrived, crews could see smoke coming from the eaves of the home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Lane Closures Scheduled to Begin Soon For I-20 in Shreveport

If your normal weekend travels take you along I-20 in Shreveport, you might want to begin exploring some alternative routes while you still have time. We have just gotten word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that next Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, work is scheduled for a large section of I-20 in the Shreveport area that is certain to delay traffic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier City to begin street improvement projects Friday

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the first phase of this year's citywide street improvements project. The $1.7 million project kicks off Friday with construction beginning on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Multiple streets in Bossier undergoing improvements; some road closures planned

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A number of streets in Bossier City are about to undergo repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project. The city says the $1.7 million project will begin Friday, Jan. 27 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier. Crews will be working to replace a drainage structure there, and provide a patch, mill, and asphalt overlay. Some of the work will require road closures. Signage will be in place to let drivers know. The construction is expected to last about a week. During the road work, drivers will be able to access North Bossier Park via Old Brownlee Road, while the Bossier Tennis Center can be accessed using Mondello Way.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1

Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project. The $1.7 million project will kick off on Friday, January 27, 2023 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent: Best Breakfast in Shreveport – 2023

If you’re looking for the best breakfast in Shreveport, you’re in luck! From cozy diners to classic southern cafes, Shreveport has it all. Whether you’re looking for a hearty southern breakfast to start your day, a light and fresh meal, or something a little more creative, you’ll find it in Shreveport’s bustling breakfast scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA

