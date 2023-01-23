Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
bossierpress.com
Middle school boys basketball: Cope, Elm Grove, Greenacres, Rusheon, Benton post victories
Cope, Elm Grove, Greenacres, Rusheon and Benton all won games Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Haughton 37-21 at Cope, Greenacres downed Elm Grove 33-24 at Greenacres and Rusheon defeated Benton 35-30 at Benton. In seventh-grade games, Cope downed Haughton 33-20, Elm Grove topped Greenacres 36-23 and Benton edged Rusheon...
bossierpress.com
Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship Heads to Shreveport
Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport, La., and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition takes place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and 15. “I want to...
Amazing Food Event Is Just an Hours Drive Away from Shreveport
If you love Louisiana food, there is an event coming up that will showcase some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth. Not too many people in Shreveport and Bossier know about this spectacular food extravaganza, but it is time to think about making that short drive for Flavor of Louisiana.
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Bossier, Airline girls win; district titles on line Thursday
Bossier and Airline won girls matches Wednesday night. In a District 1-III match, Bossier defeated Wossman 6-1 in Monroe. In a non-district match, Airline downed Minden 2-0 in Minden. In District 1-I boys matches, Captain Shreve wrapped up the championship with a 4-2 victory over Benton at Lee Hedges Stadium,...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Bossier boys wrap up District 1-III title; Haughton boys win
The Bossier Bearkats wrapped up their second straight District 1-III championship with a 3-0 victory over Sterlington Thursday night at Sterlington. Felix Deras scored two goals and Yoany Reyes one. Aidan Bamburg had two assists and David Rojas one. Bossier improved to 18-2-2 overall and finished 3-0 in district. The...
bossierpress.com
GCAC Track and Field Championships to be held in Shreveport in April
Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Press Release. Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition will take place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?
Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
bossierpress.com
Bossier Detective Awarded for Helping Children
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detective Lavaro Ramey was awarded the 2022 MDT Member of the Year. Award from the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center located in Shreveport. The MDT (Multidisciplinary Team) Award was given to Detective Ramey for his hard work and. dedication in the fight to protect the children...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton reaches 20-win mark; Parkway continues to roll
The Haughton Lady Bucs reached the 20-win mark for the first time in nine years with a 47-43 victory over the Benton Lady Tigers Tuesday night at Haughton. Haughton improved to 20-8 and moved into sole possession of third place in District 1-5A at 6-3. The last time the Lady Bucs won 20 games was when they went 23-9 in the 2013-14 season.
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline defeats Haughton
The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 50-30 in a dual match Thursday night at Airline. Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106), Logan Olsen (113), Kingston Charles (120), Ernie Perry III (126), Mohammed Jamhour (132), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160), Danon Walker (195) and Joey Juneau (220). Haughton’s...
Here Is What Will Take Over the Old Five Guys Bossier Location
September Was a Sad Month For Burger Lovers in Bossier. Five Guys Burger closed down unexpectedly and we all were super bummed. Since then the building has sat empty. The good news is that in March there will be new life in the building. Port City has had a few...
KSLA
New I-49 inner-city connector study corridor would avoid historic Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new Interstate 49 inner-city connector is something that’s been talked about for more than a decade. And Allendale Strong has been vocal about its opposition to the highway coming through Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. “Allendale is a historic neighborhood. An inner-city neighborhood and...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport firefighters extinguish house fire in Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire department crews saved a home in Cedar Grove after a fire broke out Wednesday morning. Around 7:09 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on the 500 block of E. 74th St. When they arrived, crews could see smoke coming from the eaves of the home.
Lane Closures Scheduled to Begin Soon For I-20 in Shreveport
If your normal weekend travels take you along I-20 in Shreveport, you might want to begin exploring some alternative routes while you still have time. We have just gotten word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that next Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, work is scheduled for a large section of I-20 in the Shreveport area that is certain to delay traffic.
KTBS
Bossier City to begin street improvement projects Friday
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the first phase of this year's citywide street improvements project. The $1.7 million project kicks off Friday with construction beginning on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
Wings For Your Football Party? Check Out These Shreveport Spots
I crave hot wings once a week. I give into my cravings at least twice a month. So it's fair to say I have had my share of wings throughout Shreveport-Bossier. Soon we will all be craving wings because it's time for the big game. Flying Heart Brewery has been...
KSLA
Multiple streets in Bossier undergoing improvements; some road closures planned
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A number of streets in Bossier City are about to undergo repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project. The city says the $1.7 million project will begin Friday, Jan. 27 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier. Crews will be working to replace a drainage structure there, and provide a patch, mill, and asphalt overlay. Some of the work will require road closures. Signage will be in place to let drivers know. The construction is expected to last about a week. During the road work, drivers will be able to access North Bossier Park via Old Brownlee Road, while the Bossier Tennis Center can be accessed using Mondello Way.
bossierpress.com
Bossier City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1
Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project. The $1.7 million project will kick off on Friday, January 27, 2023 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent: Best Breakfast in Shreveport – 2023
If you’re looking for the best breakfast in Shreveport, you’re in luck! From cozy diners to classic southern cafes, Shreveport has it all. Whether you’re looking for a hearty southern breakfast to start your day, a light and fresh meal, or something a little more creative, you’ll find it in Shreveport’s bustling breakfast scene.
Comments / 0