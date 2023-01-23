Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Look: Seahawks Players Are Furious With Pete Carroll Snub
On Wednesday, the NFL announced its five finalists for the coveted Coach of the Year award. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was not on the list. After entering the year with what was originally considered one of the worst team's in the league, Carroll led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a ...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
Mel Kiper sides with Bears trade for Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears may have slipped up when Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office traded away the now No. 32 pick in the upcoming NFL draft for wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline in November. In 10 games with the Bears this season, Claypool recorded a lowly...
Yardbarker
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Los Angeles Rams might make a major change on defense this offseason. There are rumors that they could trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they try to retool a bit. Ramsey currently has three years remaining on his contract and is set to earn $17 million next season. The NFL community has ...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
NFL Analysis Network
This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
Sporting News
Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond
The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub
NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MyNorthwest.com
What we hope the Seahawks learned from the Russell Wilson trade
The Seahawks’ trade of their franchise quarterback sent shockwaves throughout the NFL last spring. It’s not that there weren’t rumors of a rift between Russell Wilson and the organization – those rumors had been circulating for years – nor was talk of potential trade unbroached in the months leading up to the move. It was that few actually thought Seattle would do it.
One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023
The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
Look: Colin Cowherd Picks A 'Great Fit' For Tom Brady
Several NFL teams could pursue a new quarterback this offseason, but they're not all sensible landing spots for Tom Brady. On Thursday, Colin Cowherd considered eight teams who could theoretically explore signing the star quarterback this offseason. Although he doesn't like most of them as a ...
2023 NFL mock draft: Only the past 32 first-overall picks
Welcome to the third edition of our NFL mock draft: Mocking The Mocks. In this take, teams can only select the last 32 first-overall picks. We’re back, baby. It’s the third edition of Mocking The Mocks. If you missed the first two, no worries. We’ve got you covered...
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
Look: Mel Kiper Has 4 Quarterbacks In First 10 Picks In New Mock Draft
Mock draft season is here. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his first 2023 mock Wednesday morning. Kiper will make plenty of changes between now and late April, but his initial projection of the first round has some interesting picks. Kiper has Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter going to the ...
MyNorthwest.com
3 Things to Watch for Kraken: Shane Wright at trade deadline, Beniers, more
They’re past the halfway point of the season and have two more home games before the Kraken are off for the NHL All-Star break. After a packed January schedule, it’s a much-needed rest for a team that has had an undisputed successful start. Seattle is in playoff position and after Wednesday’s 6-1 throttling of the Vancouver Canucks, the Kraken are back in first place of the Pacific Division.
