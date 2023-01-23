Read full article on original website
Three people treated during filming of real-life ‘Squid Game,’ but Netflix denies any ‘serious injury’
Three people received medical treatment during filming for a real-life “Squid Game” show, Netflix has confirmed, but the streaming giant denied that anyone suffered “serious injury.”. Netflix announced last year that it was launching “Squid Game: The Challenge” as a reality competition series based on its smash-hit...
‘Beauty is power’: For Eileen Gu, fashion and sport aren’t so different
If Eileen Gu’s account of last Saturday’s Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Calgary is anything to go by, a day in the Olympian’s life is as varied as it is busy: She took first place in morning qualifiers, wrote two essays, read some René Descartes and George Berkeley for a philosophy class and then “did some physics” before returning to the slopes for the final.
She was crying alone at an airport. Then she met her future best friend
Maggie Musgrave was sitting, alone, in Miami International Airport, crying. It was a Sunday evening in summer 2011. Thunderstorms were raging over Miami, and the airport departure area was getting increasingly crowded, with stranded travelers fighting for seats as plane after plane was grounded. Maggie, then 28, was on her...
Look of the Week: Apple Martin looks every bit the ‘Chanel girl’
When the late Karl Lagerfeld met Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple, as a baby, he predicted that she would one day become “a Chanel girl.”. That’s according to fashion insider Derek Blasberg, whose account was seemingly confirmed by Paltrow when she commented on his Instagram post to correct the age — he had said 4 — at which the incident happened: “Actually, she was ONE.”
John Mayer is hitting the road for his first acoustic tour
John Mayer has announced a first-ever solo acoustic tour. The 19-date tour will stop at arenas across North America and is set to kick off on March 11 in New Jersey, according to a press release. The tour ends in Los Angeles on April 14. Tickets go on sale on February 3 at 9am in the ticket buyer’s time zone.
