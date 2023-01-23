If Eileen Gu’s account of last Saturday’s Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Calgary is anything to go by, a day in the Olympian’s life is as varied as it is busy: She took first place in morning qualifiers, wrote two essays, read some René Descartes and George Berkeley for a philosophy class and then “did some physics” before returning to the slopes for the final.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO