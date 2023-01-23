Read full article on original website
JimandKaren Wilkinson
3d ago
Hunters are the real conservationists.Without responsible hunting our wildlife would suffer from disease, starvation and completely ruin their natural habitats.
Reply
5
Howie
4d ago
Who cares what PETA has to say? I’ll wait for a sensible response!
Reply(2)
10
Randy Forsythe
3d ago
Great job sir. you just saved the lives of 100 deer this year just from one cat.
Reply
5
Related
WATCH: Family of 5 Mountain Lions Casually Use Colorado Homeowner’s Front Porch
Most of us will never see a mountain lion in our lifetime, let alone a family of five wandering onto our front porch. But that’s exactly what happened to Evergreen, Colorado’s Doug Williams as his security camera’s footage shows. Out for a leisurely morning stroll in the...
Mystery solved of how dog with Texas microchip ended up on Colorado highway
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Rottweiler formerly known as Bear certainly has a reason to smile now that he's been reunited with his family after he was found running down U.S. 36 near Westminster on Thursday. But in a twist worthy of a Hollywood film, that family isn't the one...
Buffalo Throws Lion in Air 'Like Ragdoll' After Hunting Calf
Wildlife photographer Mario Paul told Newsweek: "After all was done, we just sat there in utter disbelief of what just unfolded in front of us!"
Ravens Star Marlon Humphrey Gets Torched For Terrible Pizza Take
People don’t joke around when it comes to their takes on food. Regardless of what you do or don’t like, everyone has an opinion on what’s good and what’s not when it comes to taste buds. However, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey managed to tick off a...
Bear Shows Off Insane Strength As It Easily Drags Moose Off The Road
“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it.
a-z-animals.com
King of The Jungle No More, These Buffalo Simply Destroy a Lion
King of The Jungle No More, These Buffalo Simply Destroy a Lion. Lions are referred to as the king of the jungle. However, it’s important to remember that no king rules forever. Individual lions may bite off more than they can chew and find themselves stranded behind enemy lines. Sometimes, entire prides can get wiped out by other lion coalitions.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On 49ers Player After Arrest
Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers received some unfortunate news about a key player. 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. He was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on Monday. He eventually posted bail and was ...
Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
Let’s say that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is amused by the Bengals efforts to rebrand Arrowhead Stadium in favor... The post Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium appeared first on Outsider.
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Rancher Has Spent Thousands, Continues to Lose Cattle as Wolves are Reintroduced to Colorado
Colorado rancher Don Gittleson is looking for answers after his cattle became prey for recently reintroduced wolves, costing him thousands of dollars along the way. According to reports, wolves have returned to the state via migration patterns from Wyoming. In 2021, experts confirmed a wolf pack, which included six pups, was in Northwestern Colorado.
Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral Ahead of Bengals vs. Chiefs
Joe Burrow could become public enemy No. 1 in Kansas City this weekend if he were to lead the Cincinnati Bengals into Arrowhead for the second straight postseason and knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, it appears there wasn’t always a conflicting relationship between the two. In...
Cincinnati Mayor Makes Proclamation For Joe Burrow to Take Paternity Test to Confirm He’s Patrick Mahomes’ Father
The Mayor of Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, got in on the great tradition of municipal trash talking in the lead up to a big sporting event. And with the Cincinnati Bengals slated to return to Kansas City and play the Chiefs for a second-consecutive year in the AFC title game, Pureval went the extra mile.
Mountain Lion Effortlessly Jumps California Backyard Fence In Ring Cam Footage
Mountain lions are just plain awesome. Weighing in at over 150 pounds, these wild cats are easily the most dominant feline in the US, with a total population of around 20,000 to 30,000, according to IMP, although their numbers are extremely hard to estimate due to their reclusive lifestyle. But...
Dallas Cowboys Fire Five Assistant Coaches After Playoff Disaster, Including Super Bowl Champ Leon Lett
For the Dallas Cowboys, it is full off-season mode. hat includes making changes to the coaching staff, starting with firing five coaches. It seems that head coach Mike McCarthy is going to attempt to clean up his staff before the owners decide to do away with him as well. The...
Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence
I mean, they look to be fairly similar animals really. Outside of the massive antlers that elk can grow, their size isn’t far off. Bull elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, while the average horse weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands around five feet tall at the shoulder. The size match up seems fair until you see the two side-by-side.
Steelers President Art Rooney II Explains Decision To Retain OC Matt Canada Was Based on Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett’s presence saved Matt Canada’s spot on the payroll. That’s according to the Steelers president, who discussed the decision to keep the offensive coordinator. Art Rooney II said he leaned into Pickett, the young, hometown quarterback, when deciding what to do with the Steelers OC. Canada...
Buffalo Out Muscles Crocodile To Survive Intense Attack
Well, this just might be the most intense game of tug-of-war ever caught on camera. This buffalo and crocodile were recently struggling for life and death. It took place on the Sabi Sabi Reserve in the Greater Kruger area of South Africa. The powerful bovine ultimately outmuscles the killer reptile and escapes with its life. Not sure the big buff is going to ever be able to smell anything again though. The croc’s teeth sunk into its nose as it pulls away with the full strength of its weight.
Outsider.com
637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 17